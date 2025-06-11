By Ethan White

June 12, 2025

What we’re witnessing across the United States and much of the Northern Hemisphere, including the Australian Capital Territory, is not a freak of nature, not a pattern of random “climate change,” and definitely not a coincidence.

New reports from across the nation confirm what many of us have known for years but were branded as “crazy” for saying — the skies are being manipulated, the atmosphere is under siege, and geoengineering is now operating in full public view, no longer hiding its fingerprints.

It’s June 8, 2025, and it just snowed in Tennessee at 38°F.

Agricultural zones in Kansas reported ice storms in 42°F conditions, while the Gulf Coast saw 96°F heat followed by hail the size of apples in under 48 hours.

This isn’t weather — this is climate manipulation warfare.

And the elites? They’re not warning you. They’re orchestrating it.

The Engineered Storms Are Not Accidents. They’re Weapons.

Hundreds of independent observers across North America including Australia have submitted video proof: snow falling in above-freezing temperatures, sky grids formed by military-grade aircraft, and moisture being chemically altered in real time.

Witnesses describe strange chemical smells during rain, unnaturally colored skies before storms, and ice forming with an oily, slick residue on contact.

It’s becoming impossible to deny these are not natural weather patterns.

The manipulation is now in plain sight.

Jet streams are being rerouted, cloud systems forcibly stalled, and Pacific moisture is redirected through pressure anomalies into Canada and Alaska — only to be chemically cooled and shoved back south as freak cold fronts.

It’s not speculation. This is now observation.

And it’s not just weather. It’s what’s inside it.

People exposed to recent storms have reported burning eyes, sore throats, metallic tastes, and nosebleeds — all within hours of rain or snow exposure.

These aren’t isolated cases.

Hospitals in northern American states, even in Australia, have quietly recorded a 320% spike in upper respiratory complaints following major weather events since March 2025.

But the mainstream media is silent. Completely silent.

This Is Controlled Scarcity and Slow Kill in One

The agenda is clear. This is not about managing climate — this is about destabilizing it.

Controlled collapse of agriculture engineered food shortages, economic destabilization of rural populations, and full-spectrum psychological warfare through climate trauma.

New farming reports released in the last two weeks show up to 58% crop damage in winter wheat zones due to rapid freeze-thaw cycles.

Orchards are blooming and dying in the same week. The soil? It’s dead.

Saturated with toxic particulates from overhead spraying — aluminum, barium, strontium — leaching the ground, wiping out the microbial life that sustains plant nutrition.

Farmers in Iowa and Nebraska have documented visible defoliant effects on fruit trees and berry crops, with leaves curling and falling in late May — something that never occurs under natural conditions.

One whistleblower from an agrochemical supplier confessed that “dormancy agents” have been dumped via aerial operations over test regions in the Midwest.

These agents mimic winter effects in plants — sending trees into shock to interrupt their growth cycles.

This is genocide through agriculture.

Insects Are Vanishing, Fisheries Are Dying — It’s the Food Chain That’s Being Targeted

Reports out of Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia show that native bee and butterfly populations are nearing total collapse.

Not decline — collapse. As of June 1st, independent entomologists estimate insect biomass has dropped by over 90% compared to 2020 levels.

And that’s not an ecological footnote — it’s a deliberate erasure of the foundation of the food chain.

Without insects, pollination fails. Without pollination, you get no fruits, no vegetables, no natural reproduction of crops.

Combine that with fisheries collapsing due to the dumping of unknown chemical agents — reportedly causing mass die-offs of trout, salmon, and herring — and the result is systemic food failure from every angle.

And again — no warnings. No headlines. Just silence from every official outlet.

The Sky Has Become a Weaponized Platform for Population Control

Multiple lab tests performed in independent labs across Montana, Ohio, and northern California have confirmed shocking levels of aerosolized nanometals in fresh snow and rain.

We’re talking about aluminum nanoparticles in the trillions per liter. These are not trace amounts. This is military-scale dispersal.

Inhalation of these particles leads to systemic inflammation, neurotoxicity, immune suppression, and cardiovascular complications — exactly what ER rooms are now reporting as mysterious “multi-organ syndromes” in young, otherwise healthy adults.

But those cases are being dumped into vague categories like “idiopathic collapse” or “weather-triggered illness.”

They know. They all know.

The real purpose? Chronic weakening of the population — to soften resistance, to pre-condition dependency, to normalize rapid health decline as “environmental” without ever pointing to the true source: the weaponization of the sky.

The Elite Agenda: Sky Domination, Food Collapse, Digital Enslavement

This is part of a much bigger plan.

While they spray poison from above, they simultaneously engineer food collapse, push lab-grown “meat,” and condition you to accept digital food rations and biometric ID-linked carbon credits.

The new world they’re building doesn’t include real weather, real food, or real sovereignty. It includes controlled air, controlled nutrition, and total surveillance of your biological and behavioral data.

Everything that lives — from crops to cattle to your lungs — is being made artificial. And the skies are the battlefield.

You were never meant to know. But the operations have grown too big, too aggressive, too careless. Now you see the lines in the sky.

You feel the sting in the air. You see your trees dying, your bees disappearing, your grocery bills exploding.

That’s not nature. That’s the hand of the machine tightening around your throat.

What You Must Do Right Now

Time is critical. Stop thinking this will get better. It won’t. It’s escalating — by design.

Document everything — film the sky, collect samples, record symptoms. Stop trusting mainstream meteorology — they are intelligence-run mouthpieces covering for classified operations. Grow what you can — indoors if necessary. Defend heirloom seeds like your life depends on it. Because it does. Educate those around you — share real photos, symptoms, and proof. Break the illusion. Create off-grid resilience — power, food, water filtration. Assume failure of centralized systems is imminent.

And above all: do not comply with the next phase — the “climate emergency” mandates that will use this manufactured chaos to force climate lockdowns, ration energy, and usher in total technocratic control.

The sky is no longer just a canvas of clouds. It is a digital battlefield, a climate weapon system, and a silent executioner — all operated by those who wish to erase national independence, crush natural systems, and force-feed us a synthetic life under their boot.

You are not crazy for seeing it. You are not alone for feeling it. And you are not powerless — but you must act now.

Because if they control the sky, they control everything. And they are already claiming the air you breathe.

TUZARAPOST reporting from Canberra contributed to this report.

