Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Multiverse Speaks
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You know what this is, right? Because of the Iran payout, China"s boosting the Petro dollar, the US System is now continuing is oil thievery from Venezuela because of the Strait of Hormuz closure uncertainties.

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