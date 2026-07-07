By Darren Orf

July 7, 2026

Here’s what you’ll learn when you read this study:

The animal kingdom is full of examples of species that can fully regenerate their vision, but unfortunately, humans are not among them .

A study highlights that mammals aren’t without some nifty tricks—cells in the eyes of mice increased branching, or sprouting, to compensate for damaged cells.

Interestingly, the study revealed that male mice recovered more quickly and completely after injury than female mice, which echoes how women typically experience symptoms of concussion for longer than men.

Billions of people globally experience some kind of vision impairment, with many millions living with near or total blindness.

With such an astounding number of people functionally lacking our most primary sense for navigating through the world, scientists have eagerly pursued methods to restore human vision.

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But while other members of the animal kingdom display remarkable methods of vision regeneration, mammals largely lack these restorative powers.

In their study, published in the journal Cell Reports in November, the MIT team tested whether anesthetizing a faulty retina could “reboot” vision, according to researchers—and it actually worked. According to co-author of the study Mark Bear, PhD, their recent findings could reshape the way we think about vision loss.

However, we might not be completely without biological advantages, and scientists hope that understanding the ways our body does restore some level of vision after injury could lead to therapies for vision-based maladies.

Within the human body, it’s mostly seen as a given that neurons do not regenerate once damage.

But this didn’t explain how people appeared to regain some ability, including vision, after a traumatic injury.

With more than 200 bones in our body, evolution thankfully provided our skeletal scaffolding the remarkable ability to regenerate after a serious fracture or even break—but sometimes even nature needs a little help.

In the cases of serious trauma or tumor removal, bones may not be up to the task to repair the gaping holes left behind in the bone. Scientists have designed ways for 3D printers to aid in the healing process, but as New Scientist notes, this can often take a week or even more to create a custom bone fabrication.

To investigate, scientists from Johns Hopkins University in Maryland explored what happens between connections of cells in the visual system and neurons in the brain in mice after an injury.

While neurons didn’t regrow, the researchers did notice that surviving cells increased branching, allowing for more connections in the brain.

Eventually, this branching process—known as “sprouting”—resulted in nearly the same number of connections as before the injury.

The results of this study were published in February 2026 in the journal JNeurosci.

“The central nervous system is characterized by its limited regenerative potential, yet striking examples of functional recovery after injury in animal models and humans highlight its capacity for repair,” the authors wrote.

“Here we […] explore, for the first time, the evolution of structural and functional changes in the terminal fields of the injured visual system.”

While the mice in the study did recover to an extent, the scientists were surprised to see that recovery wasn’t uniform across sexes.

Male mice showed enhanced recuperative abilities, while female mice experienced slower and incomplete repair by comparison.

While an unexplained discovery, the phenomenon isn’t wholly unexpected.

“Women experience more lingering symptoms from concussion or brain injury than men,” Johns Hopkins University’s Athanasios Alexandris, the lead author of the study, said in a press statement.

“Understanding the mechanism behind the branch sprouting we observed—and what delays or prevents this mechanism in females—could eventually point toward strategies to promote recovery from traumatic or other forms of neural injury.”

While the mammalian body offers effective strategies for restoring vision, scientists are looking across the entire animal kingdom for methods of ocular regeneration.

In August 2025, scientists reported on the inner genetic workings of the apple snail’s eye-restoring abilities, and a few months prior, another team achieved partial vision restoration in mice by leveraging the evolutionary strategies of zebrafish.

For now, humans lack methods for fully regenerating cells that can completely restore our much-needed vision. But scientists are eagerly hunting for clues to unlock this biological secret—whether in far-flung phylums or within our own bodies.

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BOTTOMLINE

Johns Hopkins University study on how mammals (specifically mice) can achieve partial functional recovery of vision after injury through a compensatory mechanism called collateral sprouting.

Researchers examined what happens in the visual system after traumatic brain injury (specifically traumatic axonal injury affecting retinal ganglion cell axons).

Retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) in the retina send visual signals via their axons through the optic nerve to the brain.

This explains how some functional recovery can occur in mammals without the dramatic regeneration seen in fish, amphibians, or certain invertebrates.

Diagram illustrating axonal injury response, including collateral sprouting from uninjured/surviving neurons (bottom). (Adapted from scientific literature on CNS responses.)

This mirrors clinical observations in humans, where women tend to experience more lingering symptoms after concussions or brain injuries.

Understanding why the sprouting mechanism is delayed or limited in females could help develop targeted therapies.

This discovery provides insight into the brain’s natural plasticity.

Enhancing or accelerating collateral sprouting in surviving neurons could become a strategy to improve recovery from certain types of vision loss caused by trauma, optic nerve damage, or related neural injuries.

It does not mean scientists have found a way to fully regenerate lost vision or reverse all forms of blindness (e.g., from age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa, or glaucoma, which often involve different cell types or progressive degeneration).

Other active areas of vision restoration research include:

Stem cell therapies to replace lost cells (e.g., photoreceptors or retinal pigment epithelium).

Gene therapy (such as OSK reprogramming factors to rejuvenate retinal cells).

Retinal prostheses/implants (like the PRIMA system, which has restored functional vision in clinical trials for advanced macular degeneration).

Optogenetics and other molecular interventions.

The study was published in The Journal of Neuroscience is a mouse model of traumatic injury, so translation to humans will require further research, including validation in other models and eventually clinical studies.

Simplified illustration of pathways from retinal ganglion cells in the eye to the brain.

In short, the “discovery” is a better understanding of a natural compensatory process (sprouting) that already helps mammals partially recover vision after certain injuries.

It’s an encouraging step toward therapies that could boost this mechanism, but it’s early-stage science — not a ready-to-use treatment for lost vision.

Ongoing work in regenerative ophthalmology continues to explore multiple complementary paths.

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