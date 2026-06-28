Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Kerri larson mandick's avatar
Kerri larson mandick
2h

Since u lack common sense

STOP FUCKING WITH THE WEATHER 🤯

No Chem trails

No blocking thee sun

No cloud seeding

Just stop

Leave mother nature alone

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