Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Awakening The Planet
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..and why does this happen. Our body dont just start attacking itself without something from the outside affected it in some way. In other words in the food and drugs we put into our bodies. We should be looking at the food and drug corporations.

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