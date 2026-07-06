By Manasee Wagh

July 6, 2026

About five years ago, Yale School of Medicine neuroscientist Zvonimir Vrselja, Ph.D., and his colleagues shocked the medical community with a groundbreaking experiment.

They removed a slaughterhouse pig’s brain from its head and deprived it of oxygen at room temperature for four hours.

In a eukaryotic cell, the cytoskeleton provides structure and support. In this image, microtubules, which are part of the cytoskeleton, are shown in green. These narrow, tube-like structures help support the shape of the cell. Scientists like Stuart Hameroff also believe these polymers could hold the secrets to consciousness.

Then, they hooked it up to their resuscitation machine and revived it—to an extent.

A living brain’s vasculature, or network of blood vessels, carries oxygenated, nutrient-rich blood to the brain through arteries and capillaries.

So, the researchers used their machine, called BrainEx, to pump a mixture of preserving agents and drugs into the dead pig brain, targeting pathways typically damaged due to a loss of oxygen.

The blend contained a substitute for blood made up of molecules that balance cell pH levels, drugs that prevent an excessive immune response, and antibiotics.

Several remarkable things happened: the gray cortex blushed pink.

Brain cells resumed the production of proteins. Neurons began displaying signs of metabolic activity just as living cells do.

The brain was once again carrying out basic cellular functions, but it wasn’t conscious—researchers didn’t expect anything that extreme—and couldn’t be called “alive.”

Still, the researchers watching this process said that the brain no longer appeared dead.

This result “goes against everything we thought we knew about death,” Dr. Lance Becker, an expert in resuscitation, cardiac arrest, and critical care, told New Scientist in November.

“We’re at a real paradigm-shifting moment as we redefine what is life and what is death,” continued Becker, who is also a researcher at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in New York.

After testing it on pigs, Vrselja and his colleagues are now studying donated human brains with their machine, BrainEx. It’s a more delicate operation than the pig experiments, and poses grave ethical consequences.

For the porcine version of the experiment, researchers made sure that no perception-related brain activity occurred. They included sedatives in their formula that prevented electrical activity and ended the experiment after six hours, according to their 2019 paper published in Nature.

“We had to develop new methods to make sure no electrical activity is occurring in an organised way that might reflect any kind of consciousness,” Vrselja told New Scientist.

When dealing with a human brain, preventing perception would require even more care. If a person’s brain inched toward consciousness under such an experiment, the consequences would be thorny, according to Hank Greely, a biomedical legal expert at Stanford University in California.

“That’s very tricky ethically, legally and scientifically,” he told New Scientist.

Vrselja told the publication that he and his colleagues “have no intention of plugging anyone at the point of death into their BrainEx machine.”

But what they’ve accomplished so far is a significant step toward proving that brain death may not be as final as we once thought, arousing fresh hope that patients who are hovering between life and death can still be saved.

In the meantime, the researchers have had some success in keeping brains “cellularly active for up to 24 hours” so they can test treatments for neurological conditions.

They hope to help patients with diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Here’s visual evidence from the study and related reporting:

Left: Control brain tissue (mostly inactive). Right: BrainEx-perfused tissue showing bright green pyramidal neurons with active processes (fluorescence microscopy).

Conceptual illustration of organ perfusion technology (brain highlighted among heart, liver, kidneys).

MRI-style images from the Nature paper showing improved perfusion and reduced swelling in BrainEx-treated brains vs. controls.

Not alive, but not dead: disembodied human brains used for drug testing

By restoring some functions to intact brains from deceased donors, the startup Bexorg hopes to create a better drug development test bed for neurodegenerative diseases

Photographed through a window, Bexorg scientist Luis Gonzalez checks a human brain maintained on life support. S. Reardon/Science

As Bexorg expands, it may take on other disease areas, including psychiatric disorders and cancer.

Eventually, the team hopes to maintain brains in BrainEx for up to 2 weeks in an effort to gather far more data about long-term processes such as brain plasticity in response to treatments.

The company is also developing a machine learning model called NeuroLens that acts as a “virtual brain,” trained on the brain readouts, donors’ medical records, and protein and microscopy data from brain tissue.

The model could eventually allow researchers to test new drug molecules before even going into a physical brain. In this virtual form, the pampered brains in Bexorg’s lab will live on even after their life support is withdrawn.

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BOTTOMLINE

The core claim traces back to a landmark 2019 study by Yale researchers on pig brains, with follow-on work now extending to donated human brains for medical research.

They connected the isolated brains to a custom perfusion system called BrainEx.

This machine pumped a specialized artificial “blood” substitute through the brain’s blood vessels.

Blood vessels reopened and microcirculation was restored.

The grayish brain tissue turned pink again (visible sign of renewed blood flow).

Brain cells resumed producing proteins.

Neurons showed metabolic activity (consuming oxygen and glucose).

Some spontaneous synaptic activity and glial inflammatory responses returned.

Certain cellular functions were preserved or restored for hours.

The brains were not brought “back to life” in any meaningful sense of consciousness, awareness, or sentience:

In short: The experiment showed that brain cells have a surprising capacity to recover from prolonged oxygen deprivation under the right conditions—but it did not revive a dead brain into a conscious or living mind.

This creates a powerful new model for drug testing: intact human brain tissue that responds more like a real brain than animal models or cell cultures (which have notoriously high failure rates for CNS drugs).

Researchers have been transparent: They have no intention of using this to revive people at the point of death. The work is about understanding biology and developing therapies.

Scientists have indeed shown it’s possible to restore meaningful cellular activity in brains hours after death—but the “catch” is that this is limited, controlled, ex-vivo cellular revival for research purposes, not sci-fi resurrection of a conscious mind.

The technology is now being used responsibly on donated human brains to accelerate neuroscience drug discovery.

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