By Shelby Brooks

February 7, 2026

A HUGE American military buildup near Iran has been seen for the first time in new satellite images as Trump “lays the groundwork” for ending the repressive Islamic regime.

Satellite imagery shows at least a dozen F-15E attack planes at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, while 12 warships have assembled near the Middle East.

The US military has deployed dozens of aircraft to bases operating near Iran. Planet Labs

The buildup falls short of what the Pentagon deployed in the region ahead of strikes against the Iranian nuclear program last year. Planet Labs

Another satellite view from a Chinese perspective:

President Donald Trump has the military power to attack Iran if he chooses. Reuters

US President Donald Trump has threatened military action against Iran — in the wake of its deadly crackdown on protests — if Tehran fails to agree a deal to restrict its controversial nuclear programme.

It comes after the president warned Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei “should be very worried” amid reports that peace talks had been axed last night.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff was due to travel for a crunch meeting in the Gulf state of Oman tomorrow as America’s huge warship “armada” closed in on the terror state.

ON A KNIFE-EDGE

United States and Iran to meet in DAYS as President Trump ‘hopeful’ of nuclear deal after mad-cap Ayatollah warns of all-out war

But President Trump is believed to have been angered by Iranian refusals to discuss anything but a deal to limit their Doomsday nuclear programme.

Iranian officials were last night scrambling to reschedule the talks, fearing President Trump is poised to unleash an attack on the rogue nation’s military – or even Khamenei himself.

DON’T MAKE ME DO IT

President Trump says he wishes he didn’t have to blitz Iran & reveals ‘two things’ regime MUST do as ‘nuke sniffer’ lands in UK

The military buildup falls short of the Pentagon‘s deployment last year which struck against the Iranian nuclear program, former and current US officials told The Washington Post.

It does, however, provide credibility to President Trump’s continued warnings as he continues to push for a deal to be signed with the Islamic regime.

Dana Stroul, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, told WP: “What they’re doing is setting the theatre to provide an expanded set of offensive options should the president direct military strikes“.

The mullahs’ regime killed thousands of protesters in a bloody crackdown, which nearly forced the US president to intervene at the time.

In January, President Trump ordered a massive military armada towards Iran and warned the Ayatollah that Washington is “watching”.

President Trump said: “We have an armada… heading in that direction, and maybe we won’t have to use it.”

The US president added: “We have a big flotilla going in that direction, and we’ll see what happens.

“We have a big force going toward Iran. I’d rather not see anything happen – but we are watching them very closely.”

Iran’s army chief warned the United States and Israel against an attack, saying his country’s forces were on high alert following Washington’s heavy military deployments in the Gulf. AFP

The colossal aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has been sent towards Iran alongside several guided-missile destroyers, Washington officials revealed.

President Trump wants wider talks to include Iran’s huge ballistic missile threat, its terror sidekick states around the region and the crackdown on protesters believed to have claimed 36,500 lives.

REGIME’S NUKE SITES

Satellite images show activity at Iran nuclear sites as explosions rocked Tehran after President Trump’s threat to blitz the regime

And his patience appeared to run out last night as notoriously slippery Iranian negotiators quibbled about the format and location of the discussions.

President Trump told NBC News last night that he was still backing brave protesters and described their defenses “a mess” following US Stealth Bomber strikes which blasted their atomic sites in June.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. AP

Demonstrations have been ongoing since December, triggered by soaring inflation and the collapse of the rial and have expanded into broader demands for political change. X

Fires were lit as protesters rallied in January in Tehran, Iran. Getty

He said: “I want peace in the Middle East. If we didn’t take out that nuclear, we wouldn’t have peace in the Middle East.”

His recorded interview was aired as US officials reportedly said nuclear talks with Iran in Oman on February 6 had been cancelled.

US negotiators were believed to have pulled the plug in the face of Iranian demands to limit the format of the talks.

An Iranian official reportedly claimed talks will be limited to nuclear issues and claimed “non-nuclear issues” were jeopardizing talks.

Tensions spiked again a day after a US war jet shot down an Iranian drone flying towards the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier 500 miles off the Iranian coast.

President Trump’s military chiefs confirmed an F35c jet fighter blasted the Shahed drone out of the sky as it zeroes in on the giant warship.

The Shahed-139 unmanned craft taken out by a fighter launched from the deck of the huge carrier when it “aggressively approached” the carrier with “unclear intent”.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday that he had instructed the country’s foreign minister to “pursue fair and equitable negotiations”.

But President Trump has vowed to hammer Iran’s military – and possibly leadership figures including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei – unless all his demands are met.

An Iranian official was last night reported to have accused the US of changing its position every moment.

There have been recent reports of increased United States Air Force aircraft arriving at American bases in England. Getty

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has been spotted in the Middle East. AFP

Amid further confusion last night, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later said to have insisted talks were still on, scheduled for 10am local time in Omani capital Muscat.

Iran’s regime was also exposed last night after a hardline Revolutionary Guard-linked news outlet laid bare its chilling blueprint for war with America – and boasted it could “win”.

A five-stage plan published by Tasnim, mouthpiece of the feared IRGC, spelled out how Tehran believes it could bleed the US, terrorize allies and choke the global economy into submission.

The fantasy war plan starts with US strikes on Iran’s nuclear and military sites – then explodes into a regional firestorm.

Iran claims it would unleash waves of missiles and drones at American bases across the Middle East, drag its terror proxies into the fight and flood US defenses with sheer volume, The Telegraph reported.

Five-step plan to overcome America and hold global economy to ransom revealed by IRGC mouthpiece

A dozen war planes have arrived in Jordan. Getty

A map illustrating U.S. military positions in the region:

BOTTOMLINE

Recent satellite imagery has revealed a significant U.S. military buildup in the Middle East near Iran, amid escalating tensions following President Trump’s warnings to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

This development comes as President Trump has repeatedly threatened military action if Iran does not agree to broader restrictions on its nuclear program, ballistic missiles, and support for proxy groups, while also addressing the regime’s crackdown on protests that have reportedly claimed up to 36,500 lives.

Chinese sources have also released satellite imagery highlighting U.S. deployments at bases in Qatar and Kuwait, suggesting preparations for both offensive and defensive operations.

President Trump warned Khamenei directly, saying the Ayatollah “should be very worried” amid canceled talks in Oman.

Recent satellite images also show Iran constructing roofs over damaged nuclear facilities at Natanz and Isfahan, blocking views and raising fears of a covert nuclear revival despite IAEA inspectors being denied access since the 2025 strikes.

