Ex-Illuminati Banker Ronald Bernard Exposes Satanic Ritualistic Child Abuse and Sacrifice in a gut-wrenching TV interview at the INTERNATIONAL TRIBUNAL FOR NATURAL JUSTICE (ITNJ) JUDICIAL COMMISSIONS of INQUIRY into Human Trafficking and Child Sex Abuse. Ronald shared details about the way the cabal uses child sacrifice to test and blackmail its members. He is under a lifetime contract to never disclose the names of people, organizations, and companies that tried to train him to be a psychopath.