Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vincent Jappi's avatar
Vincent Jappi
5m

Playing on American fears

while killing women and children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture