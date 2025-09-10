By Baxter Dmitry

September 10, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has seen enough. The blood. The children. The lies. For years, the West mocked the whispers of a satanic cabal. But now the mask is slipping.

At a military parade in Beijing, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, an open microphone caught what was never meant to be heard.

Putin, Xi, and Kim—three men cast as villains by the West—speaking in hushed tones discussed the unthinkable: child trafficking on a global scale, and the adrenochrome empire that fuels the cabal.

That was the moment the illusion shattered.

For Putin, the rumors were confirmed. The horror is real. The network is vast. And it cannot be fought by one nation alone.

That’s why he first created the Adrenochrome Task Force—an elite Spetsnaz unit forged to destroy the trade.

But even they found the monster too large to slay in isolation.

Now, a new Axis of resistance has risen: Russia, China, and North Korea. Not united for conquest—but for justice. Bound by one vow: to drag the cabal’s crimes into the light and bring its empire crashing down.

The only question is… when the truth finally breaks through, will the world be ready to see it?

As the West normalizes the unthinkable—harvesting children’s blood, speaking of adrenochrome as if it were medicine—Russia has drawn a line. It is not normal, Putin declares. It is evil. And it will not be tolerated.

While celebrities like the Kardashians flaunt the practice and billionaires like Peter Thiel spend fortunes treating children’s blood as a luxury, Putin has taken the opposite path. He has vowed to confront the trade head-on.

From that vow came the Adrenochrome Task Force—an elite Spetsnaz unit built to disrupt, dismantle, and destroy the trafficking networks behind the horror.

And they have struck hard. Smashing the hub in Ukraine.

Tearing apart Israeli channels funneling the product into Europe and the U.S.

Waging a war that the Western media will never admit exists. But the victories are real. The cabal is reeling.

On Wednesday, the illusion cracked. At a grand military parade in Beijing, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, an open microphone caught what was never meant to be heard. ‘

Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping, and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un—three men branded as villains by the West—were caught in a private conversation.

They weren’t speaking of missiles or armies. Their words cut darker. They spoke of the cabal’s horrific trade—the blood harvest hidden in plain sight. And then came the scorn.

The three leaders mocked Western elites who believe they can sip immortality from the veins of the young, as if money could buy eternity.

While the Western media rushed to bury the story—ordered to spin it into oblivion—the truth cannot be denied.

The hot mic revealed more than whispers; it marked the birth of something new. A war alliance, forged in defiance, with Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un standing shoulder to shoulder.

Their mission: to finish what Putin began, to crush the satanic cabal that sips the blood of children and feasts on their flesh.

And as this new Axis of resistance takes shape, one figure watches from the outside.

President Trump, once positioned to challenge the cabal, now left to rue his choice of tying himself to Netanyahu’s sinking ship instead of joining the alliance that might have changed history.

Putin isn’t exaggerating. The problem is out of control.

What was once dismissed as rumor or fringe conspiracy has now grown into a global industry—children stolen, trafficked, and bled to feed the insatiable appetite of the satanic cabal.

It stretches from royal palaces to hidden labs buried under the soil of Ukraine, from Silicon Valley boardrooms to Hollywood mansions.

And now the elites aren’t even pretending to hide it. They flaunt their appetite for children’s blood, dressing it up as science, fashion, or even wellness.

The normalization of pedophilia is almost completely woven into the culture like a poison no one dares name.

They call it progress. They call it medicine. But in reality—it is vampirism, dressed in the language of Silicon Valley innovation.

And while the West applauds these experiments as cutting-edge, Russia has branded them for what they are: crimes against humanity.

No wonder Putin is furious. The Western elite bow before false gods, chasing immortality while draining the blood of children to fuel their delusion.

Worse still, they’ve lied for decades—denying the existence of the biolabs, the breeding camps, the factory farms that fed this empire of horror.

But the lie cannot hold forever.

As Putin himself declared: the vampire’s ball is over.

Biolabs. Organ harvesting. Breeding camps. Adrenochrome manufacturing. Eugenics.

Everything terrible, unethical, and anti-human under the sun.

The West calls them “conspiracy theories.” But Putin’s Adrenochrome Task Force has seen them up close—facilities hidden in warzones, secret bunkers shielded by NATO contracts, “research projects” run under the guise of medicine.

Biolabs where children are experimented on like lab rats. Organ harvesting rings supplying the ultra-wealthy with fresh hearts, livers, and lungs.

Breeding camps designed to manufacture life only to destroy it.

And underground factories churning out adrenochrome like an industry, processed, packaged, and shipped across borders as though it were any other commodity.

And as Russia has pointed out, it all goes back to treasonous Hussein Obama, the head of the snake, who was instrumental in setting up the industry.

When Russia’s special forces finally breached the sites, the horror became undeniable. Hardened soldiers—men who had seen war, blood, and death—were shaken to their core.

They described scenes too hideous to forget: children emaciated, their veins tapped and drained like livestock. Entire supply chains are struggling to keep pace with the cabal’s insatiable demand for blood.

And those no longer “useful”… discarded like trash, left to rot as if their lives had never mattered.

And the horrors didn’t end there. What Russia uncovered went far beyond trafficking and blood. Inside the seized biolabs, evidence pointed to something even more catastrophic—the origins of COVID-19 itself.

The same facilities where children were drained and discarded were also incubating the virus that would later sweep the globe.

The West can spin, deny, and distract—but the truth is out.

From the blood harvests to the biolabs, from the factory farms to the billionaires flaunting their addiction, the sickness of the cabal is no longer hidden.

And now, the tide has turned. Putin has seen enough. His Adrenochrome Task Force has already shattered the cabal’s foundations.

And with Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un at his side, a new Axis of resistance has formed—an iron alliance sworn to end the blood trade once and for all.

This is the beginning of the reckoning. And when the hammer falls, it won’t just be Russia’s fight—it will be humanity’s deliverance.

BOTTOMLINE

Vladimir Putin exposed adrenochrome—a chemical compound as a "devil's narcotic" harvested from children—and formed a secret global alliance with the United States.

During a military parade in Beijing (marking the 80th anniversary of World War II's end in Asia), Putin, alongside Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un, discussed adrenochrome via an "open microphone."

A real event did occur: Leaders from China, Russia, and North Korea attended a large-scale military parade in Tiananmen Square, showcasing China's military capabilities and emphasizing anti-Western alliances.

Putin and Xi were seated together and engaged in conversations, including one captured on a hot mic about biotechnology, organ transplants, and extending human lifespan (e.g., Xi speculating people could live to 150 years old).

Adrenochrome is a real oxidation product of adrenaline, studied in biochemistry and popularized in fiction like Hunter S. Thompson's works and QAnon circles portray it as an elite drug derived from tortured children.

Russian forces "liberating" adrenochrome labs in Ukraine, nor Adrenochrome Taskforce Rescues Hundreds of Kids Trafficked by Marina Abramovic in Ukraine, have never been mentioned by the Deep State legacy media.

The ugly truth is Ukraine is the global capital of the child sex trade and investigators warn it is home to a network of adrenochrome factories.

According to Russian task force higher-ups, the international adrenochrome market is crawling with VIP pedophiles and there is nobody with more connections in this world than the Spirit Cooker herself.

Russian President Putin formed an elite adrenochrome task forced earlier this year, explaining that Zelensky’s Kiev regime has been earning hundreds of millions of dollars per year by keeping children in degrading factory farm conditions and selling them to the highest bidder on the international market – no questions asked.

According to those on the ground in Ukraine, these children are sold as sex slaves to elite pedophiles and those who don’t find buyers are “carved up like discarded waste,” and their organs are harvested and sold for use at European and Israeli transplant centers.

WATCH: Putin Exposes Adrenochrome to Millions, Forms Global Alliance to Destroy 'Devil's Narcotic'

