By Baxter Dmitry

December 31, 2025

Americans are being fed to each other—and most have no idea it’s happening.

Don’t take my word for it.

That’s the warning coming straight from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who claims the United States has become a live experiment for the global elite: a pressure cooker where populations are dehumanized, conditioned, and managed like cattle.

But it gets darker. This time, it’s provable. Documents. Money trails. Whistleblowers.

And every line leads back to the same untouchable names.

Rumors are spreading online about Putin’s warning—that Americans are being fed to each other—while most remain unaware of what’s happening to the food supply.

What almost no one realizes is this: it isn’t exaggeration.

It’s evidence-based. And, as usual, Putin was right before anyone else dared to say it.

The mainstream media won’t report a word of what Putin says.

But the evidence exists—and it’s been hiding in plain sight.

The receipts are coming up. But before the evidence, there was conditioning. Predictive programming is designed to make the unthinkable feel normal.

Following the programming, they began slipping horse meat into the food supply.

Then, they normalized industrial waste in the food supply under a friendly name: “pink slime.”

Now, they have taken the next step, and they are pumping human remains and feces into our food and water supplies.

It gets worse. This was not a one-off. It’s part of a much wider operation—next phase of the elite’s plan to denigrate the human race.

As Putin warns, the elite are determined to strip us of nourishing, traditional meat sources and instead force-feed us bugs, crickets, and even more disturbing alternatives like feces and human meat.

As usual, the mainstream media are onboard with the elite agenda, perfecting the messaging to herd the cattle.

What the media aren’t telling the masses?

Cannibals are at risk of various diseases, including kuru, and mad cow disease, a neurological prion disease caused by cannibalistic consumption.

It gets even worse when you understand the FBI uncovered a shocking scandal involving “human remains” allegedly found at a Detroit business linked to McDonald’s.

It gets even worse still when you understand the “human remains” were the remains of young children.

Most people have no idea that every time they eat at McDonald’s, they’re unknowingly consuming the late Bill Gates’ Frankenfoods.

Why was Gates, the man who has vowed to depopulate the world, so laser-focused on partnering with McDonalds on their popular French Fries?

For the record, we’re talking about the same French Fries that contain 19 toxic ingredients and more carcinogenic chemicals than a packet of cigarettes.

McDonalds In Crisis as French Fries Dangerous Ingredients Revealed

Grant Imahara, of Mythbusters fame, recently visited the McDonald’s fry factory to find out exactly what McDonald’s fries are made of.

During the process, the Mythbusters man “reverse-engineered” McDonald’s fries and the results showed that they are made up of many harmful ingredients.

The ingredients are as follows:

Soybean oil /Canola oil /Hydrogenated oil /Dextrose /Citric acid /Potatoes /Salt /Hydrolyzed wheat /Tertiary butylhydroquionone /Sodium acid pyrophosphate /Dimethylpolysiloxane /Natural beef flavor /Hydrolyzed milk /Hydrogenated soybean oil

The three worst offenders found on this list of Frankenfood recipe ingredients are TBHQ, dinethylpolysilioxane and hydrogenated soybean oil.

With Gates, nothing is natural—everything is toxic, synthetic, and spiritually corrosive.

From lab-grown meat to genetically modified crops, chemical-laced water to engineered “vaccines,” every product he touches is part a slow march toward a world where nature is outlawed, health is manufactured, and control is absolute.

For decades, the elite have made it clear—they see us as cattle, not souls. And now, we’re beginning to understand what that truly means.

The push to turn us into involuntary cannibals—fed human remains without consent—isn’t just grotesque. It’s a calculated descent into barbarism—one meal at a time.

This isn’t just an American issue—it’s global.

Since 2015, children’s teeth have been discovered in McDonald’s sausages, hash browns, and pancakes across multiple Japanese cities.

And in 2018, a child’s tooth was found inside a sausage Mcmuffin.

At the time, McDonald’s Japan held emergency press conferences—but avoided explaining how human remains ended up in their food.

But they did admit the meat was sourced from their U.S. headquarters.

Who were these children? Where did they come from? And more importantly—why isn’t anyone asking the right questions?

Why the silence from the media, the authorities, the so-called watchdogs?

And why are the global elite so obsessed with feeding us human remains? This isn’t about accidents or supply chain errors.

It’s a system designed to break the human spirit—by making us complicit in something unspeakable.

BOTTOMLINE

Russian President Vladimir Putin has released documents proving a deceased Bill Gates (or his supposed doppelganger) is involved in contaminating the U.S. food supply with human remains, tied to broader narratives about global elites, depopulation, and synthetic foods.

