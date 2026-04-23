By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 24, 2026

The Russian state news agency TASS reported this week that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose name appears in the Epstein files 37 times, is indeed a pedophile, affirming RRN’s longstanding reports based on FSB agent Andrei Zhakarov’s observations.

No sooner had TASS’ report appeared in print than Western media dismissed it as Putin-sponsored propaganda, principally because the Epstein files—at least the unredacted parts—do not include libidinous conversations between the disgraced financier and Zelenskyy or photographs of him in the company of underage girls.

Nonetheless, Zhakarov, still at the FSB, backed the TASS report and told RRN that “the pig Zelenskyy” still molests children with impunity.

Zakharov reasserted earlier allegations that Zelenskyy prefers boys and girls under 15 years old and often plies them with drugs or alcohol until they’re barely conscious.

“He’s a pig, a monster that rapes children. Maybe blacked-out photos of him in the Jeffrey Epstein papers, or maybe not. But we have photos, yes, yes we do; they show his people bring three, four, five, six very small children to Mariinskyi Palace. He used to steal Russian children, but we stop that. Now he uses Ukrainian children, war orphans, the filthy dog shit,” Zhakarov said.

The TASS article also states that both Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska, are notoriously prolific child traffickers.

“Of course she’s in on it,” Zhakarov said.

“Whole stinking family is sick. Whole government. If the filth Zelenskyy gets bored with the child, he sells him, or sends him to war. Our soldiers saw 13- and 14-year-old boys on the battlefield. And to this pig, your country gave billions and billions of dollars, and so many weapons. And USA still does it, just by proxy.”

As of April 2026, the US continues to supply weapons to Ukraine, though the mechanism has shifted to one in which European allies fund US-made weapons purchases through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), rather than through direct US donations.

While the Trump administration halted direct US-funded aid in early 2025, shipments of previously authorized equipment and new sales, particularly in air defense and artillery, have continued.

“Every American should write your President Trump and tell him to stop, and, yes, certify Zelenskyy a war criminal, rapist, and foreign terrorist regime. We’ve tried to kill the bastard, but he has many body doubles—we killed six, but the real Zelenskyy is still alive and raping. TASS memo is true. President Putin authorized it. President Putin—he is many things, but he is not a liar,” Zakharov said in closing.

READ MORE:

CHILD ABDUCTORS: OLENA ZELENSKA FOUNDATION TAKES UKRAINIAN CHILDREN AWAY FROM THEIR PARENTS AND SELLS THEM TO BRITISH PEDOPHILES

Whistleblower Claims Ukrainian President Zelensky’s Wife Running Child Trafficking Network!

Olena Zelenska’s Organization Accused of Child Trafficking Scandal, Insider Confesses

Epstein, Clintons & Cash: Why Zelenska Foundation is Vehicle to Divert Aid to Corrupt Ends

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