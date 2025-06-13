By Tyler Durden

June 13, 2025

It's been no secret that Russia has been getting more heavily involved in Iran's nuclear program, and interestingly at a moment Moscow has offered to mediate between Washington and Tehran on the question of uranium enrichment and a new nuclear monitoring deal.

On Monday, in a surprise headline given the massive, ambitious scope, Iranian state sources have said Russia will construct eight nuclear power plants in Iran, two of which are already under construction.

"Russia is contracted to build eight nuclear power plants in Iran, including four in the southern city of Bushehr," Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the national security and foreign policy committee, announced on Monday.

This marks a monumental leap forward in the Iran-Russia relationship, after the two have deepened military cooperation in relation to the Ukraine war (where Russian forces have heavily relied on Iranian Shahed drones), given that a mere several years ago, Moscow was not even ready to sell Iran nuclear fuel.

But EIGHT? Some critics have denounced this as but PR nonsense and a disservice to the Iranian people, given that by some estimates Russia has already taken over a billion dollars from Iran for rebuilding just one Bushehr nuclear site with hardly any progress to show.

For example, of prior problems and severe timeline setbacks one industry source described:

Russian state media appears to also be confirming the announcement and hugely ambitious agreement:

According to a broader background on Iranian and Russian energy cooperation from Arms Control Association:

Russia and Iran have in recent years strengthened their bilateral cooperation around energy, with President Putin touting that two countries have achieved a "comprehensive strategic partnership" which sets "ambitious goals and outlines guidelines for deepening bilateral cooperation in the long term."

WATCH: Press TV 🔻 on X: "Iran is expanding its Bushehr nuclear power plant by building the second and third units of the facility. The reactor is designed in accordance with the standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Follow: https://t.co/mLGcUTSA3Q https://t.co/7vi9v0rNvA" / X

All of this is of course set amid the backdrop of biting US-led sanctions targeting both Russian and Iranian economies and societies. Both have relied on BRICS and non-aligned countries to meet their growing military-industrial needs.

