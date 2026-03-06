By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 7, 2026

The military must obey the president, but that doesn’t mean its servicemembers uniformly support his foreign policy decisions.

It has been six days since the United States started its air campaign against Iran, which, per the president, could last a month or longer.

Over the last week, Real Raw News has spoken with 120 armed forces personnel, enlisted and officers, across all branches of the military (a greater sample size than the dozen we reported on last week), trying to get a feel for whether they approve of the US involvement in the Middle East.

To our surprise, 90% said they wholeheartedly endorse POTUS’ mission.

Those we spoke to were not “White Hats” but patriotic junior officers and NCOs who would be “boots on the ground” if President Trump’s and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s air war does not destroy Iran’s drone and missile stockpiles and the IRGC—the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

One hundred percent of respondents said they were ecstatic that bombs annihilated malodorous Ayatollah Khamenei and his senior leadership in the opening minutes of the campaign.

Ten percent of those, however, said the US should withdraw from the conflict and let Israel and its Middle East and European allies mop up the mess.

“Khamenei was a murderous piece of shit, good riddance,” a US Army 1st Lieutenant with the 82nd Airborne Division told RRN.

“We helped pinpoint him so Israel’s planes could level his bunker and wipe him out. “But how much US help does Netanyahu need? We’re already giving Israel four billion dollars a year. If we stay in this thing, two things’ll happen: more US troops will die, and people will be poorer because taxpayers are funding this war. I get why President Trump did what he did, but he promised no more foreign wars, so let’s get out before we have another Iraq or Afghanistan on our hands.”

His comment was among a minority of cacophonous voices opposing a prolonged conflict.

Overwhelmingly, our interviewees said the United States should continue bombarding Iran until every radical Islamic terrorist is killed or too demoralized to fight, and of the 90% who support the war, 60% said President Trump ought to use the world’s most potent military to target cities because every Muslim is a future terrorist.

“Shock and Awe them,” a command sergeant major with Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division said. “Eradication—the only viable way. Hit the cities and the sandrats will get so demoralized they won’t think to threaten us anymore.”

An Air Force captain at Louisiana’s Barksdale AFB said, “Nuke’em. Drop a few tactical nukes othe battlefield, and it’s over and done with—just like in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. We shouldn’t be afraid to use them. We gotta do it before they send sleeper agents with suitcase nukes to our cities. Let’s make Iran uninhabitable for the next 500 years.”

The majority of people we spoke to oppose the deployment of nuclear weapons—the use of which would certainly anger Russia and China—but have no objection to the president of the United States carpet bombing Iran until its only surviving creatures are lizards and cockroaches.

“Look, we have to look at the sitrep in units of measure. Yes, there are Iranians parading in the streets shouting, ‘God Bless America and God Bless President Trump,’ but how much of that is sincere? A lot of them could be radical terrorists pretending to love Trump, so the US will rescue them and bring them to the US. Yeah, then what’ll happen? They could really be radicals and go bombing places. Never trust a Muslim,” a lieutenant with the 75th Ranger Regiment told Real Raw News.

