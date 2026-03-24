By Shane Galvin

March 25, 2026

A US rocket scientist vanished without a trace on a Los Angeles hike eight months before retired Air Force Gen. William McCasland disappeared under eerily similar circumstances — and the two had a close professional connection.

Monica Reza went missing on the morning of June 22, 2025, in the Angeles National Forest while hiking with two experienced companions who were exploring the popular Mount Waterman Trail, according to a Facebook page dedicated to finding her.

Reza has been missing since June 22, 2025, with volunteers and authorities conducting a monthslong search and turning up no sign of the rocket scientist. .Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Volunteers and authorities searched the area for months using helicopters, radar, droves of hikers, and dogs — but have found no trace of Reza, 60, who is still considered a missing person, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Reza used the last name Jacinto in her wildly successful professional career as a material scientist at Aerojet Rocketdyne, which was funded for years by NASA and the Air Force Research Laboratory, according to SpaceNews.

Her patented nickel-based “super-alloy,” Mondaloy, brought her into the orbit of McCasland — who oversaw the Air Force group that funded research in the early 2000s into advanced materials needed for reusable space vehicles and weapons.

McCasland was material wing director at the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicle Directorate, and commander of Phillips Research Site in Kirtland Air Force Base from 2001 to 2004, which would directly pertain to Reza’s research, according to his official Air Force biography.

“Because Mondaloy is a family of alloys, I worked with the Air Force to scale up production, look at different processing methods and get the material ready for insertion into a rocket engine,” she told Space News in a 2017 profile.

Aerojet Rocketdyne “achieved a major milestone” in rocket engine technologies in 2016 based on Reza’s advancement, according to an Air Force press release.

“An objective of this program is to help eliminate the United States’ reliance on foreign rocket propulsion technology,” Maj. Gen. Tom Masiello, the AFRL commander, said at the time.

“This is key to ensuring our national security, and the people of the Rocket Propulsion Division are making impressive strides in achieving our goal.”

Aerojet Rocketdyne was sold in 2023 for a whopping $4.7 billion to military defense contractor L3 Technologies.

Retired Air Force General William McCasland has been missing since Feb. 27. U.S. Air Force

McCasland, who is associated with the UFO community, went missing on Feb. 27 from his Albuquerque, New Mexico home, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

Possible X account of missing general William McCasland claimed fellow general was murdered over nuclear material

READ MORE: Army report: Self-doubt and sleep deprivation led to 2-star’s suicide

He was last seen by his wife, Susan, at 11:10 am local time. She reported that her husband left with only a backpack and a .38 caliber revolver — without his wallet and his cell phone.

The 68-year-old was an avid hiker, like Reza. He also has not been found despite a wide search by authorities that included thermal drones.

He went missing just six days after President Trump announced that he would be releasing the files pertaining to UFOs and aliens.

President Trump’s UFO release could include videos, photos of non-human craft proving we aren’t alone: source

Chris Mellon, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, told The Post the government has many videos and photos of UFOs which have yet to be released to the public.

McCasland was a “gatekeeper” and a “participant” in the UFO community, a source previously told The Post.

READ MORE:

Mystery of Five Missing Scientists Sends Chill Across America. Three are Dead. And One Troubling Link is Now Under Scrutiny in DC

THIS DAY IN HISTORY: ON DECEMBER 17, 1969, AMERICA DECLARES UNIDENTIFIED FLYING OBJECTS (UFOs) AREN’T A THREAT

Part 1- A Century of UFO Psyops Exposed: From War of the Worlds to Laurence Rockefeller’s Disclosure Project

Part 2- A Century of UFO Psyops Exposed: Dulles, the CIA, and Contradictory Messaging by Design

US Congressman Claims Crashed UFO is So Big ‘They’ve Built an Entire Building Around It.’

BOTTOMLINE

The unsolved disappearances of aerospace engineer Monica Reza and retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William “Neil” McCasland are two people with a documented professional connection in classified rocket and aerospace research.

The Rocket Scientist Monica Reza (also known professionally as Monica Jacinto Reza) vanished on June 22, 2025, while hiking the popular Mount Waterman Trail in California’s Angeles National Forest.

Reza’s key contribution was inventing Mondaloy, a patented nickel-based “super-alloy” developed under a U.S. government-funded project (NASA and Air Force Research Laboratory) to improve rocket engine performance and reduce reliance on foreign propulsion technology.

Retired Maj. Gen. McCasland also disappeared from his Albuquerque, New Mexico, home on February 27, 2026.

McCasland had a distinguished career: he commanded the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (long rumored in UFO circles due to its alleged Roswell connections) and earlier oversaw advanced aerospace materials and space vehicle programs.

His disappearance occurred just six days after President Trump announced plans to release government UFO/alien files.

The timing and backgrounds have fueled online speculation about UFOs, classified tech, or foul play — especially given Wright-Patterson’s lore and McCasland’s post-retirement UFO involvement.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.