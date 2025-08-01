By Will McDuffie & Kelsey Walsh

August 1, 2025

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has fired two top deputies at the Department of Health and Human Services, ABC News has learned.

Heather Flick Melanson, Kennedy's chief of staff, and Hannah Anderson, deputy chief of staff of policy, are departing, according to a department spokesperson and another person familiar with the decisions.

Neither Flick nor Anderson immediately responded to an ABC News request for comment.

No reason was given for the ousters. The person familiar with the situation told ABC that Kennedy "has every right to make personnel decisions."

"Secretary Kennedy has made a leadership change within the Immediate Office of the Secretary," according to a statement provided by an HHS spokesperson to ABC News.

"Effective immediately, Matt Buckham will serve as Acting Chief of Staff."

"Mr. Buckham currently serves as Kennedy’s White House liaison at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where he oversees the recruitment and onboarding of political appointees across the agency. He brings valuable experience in personnel strategy and organizational management to this new role," the statement continued.

"Secretary Kennedy thanks the outgoing leadership for their service and looks forward to working closely with Mr. Buckham as the Department continues advancing its mission to Make America Healthy Again," the statement concluded.

Buckham will continue to serve as Kennedy's White House liaison, according to an administration official.

This story at ABC broke after the FDA — under HHS leadership—officially granted full approval to Moderna’s controversial mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, for children as young as 6 months old through 11 years of age who are deemed “at increased risk” of COVID-19.

Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Spikevax Receives Full FDA Approval for Children Aged 6 Months to 11 Years at “Increased Risk” Despite Mounting Safety Concerns and Public Distrust

While the media parrots talking points about “protecting vulnerable children,” the fine print tells a different story:

Myocarditis and pericarditis risks are highest in males ages 12 to 24 —and Moderna wants to jab children as young as 6 months .

Adverse reactions include: seizures, chest pain, shortness of breath, vomiting, and even fainting.

Parents are told to “stay nearby for up to an hour” after their child’s injection—just in case their toddler has a severe allergic reaction or passes out.

The vaccine may not protect all recipients, yet Moderna continues pushing forward with mass vaccination.

So why is the FDA pushing full approval for a shot that hasn’t even existed long enough to study long-term side effects in children?

The vaccine was previously available to kids under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), but the FDA has now handed over full approval, greenlighting the use of the experimental shot despite growing evidence of adverse events, including myocarditis, pericarditis, allergic reactions, and even seizures in young recipients.

This was a decision Kennedy was neither authorized nor briefed on.

However, this media report was not accurate.

The Gateway Pundit discovered that Heather Flick Melanson was NOT FIRED but resigned instead.

BOTTOMLINE

The claim that Heather Flick Melanson approved the Spikevax vaccine for children is inaccurate.

According to reports, Vinay Prasad, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), was the official who approved Moderna’s Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 11 years with underlying conditions, without briefing HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. or his office.

Heather Flick Melanson, former HHS Chief of Staff, and Hannah Anderson, former Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, are no longer at HHS.

Initial reports suggested they were fired, but Melanson clarified she resigned, and sources indicate she was not involved in the vaccine approval.

The departures followed internal clashes and the unauthorized FDA decision, which occurred while Kennedy was on vacation.

Matt Buckham is now Acting Chief of Staff.

The report claims this occurred without informing the front office, and Prasad stepped down from the FDA the following Tuesday after accusations of being a left-wing advocate by investigative reporter Laura Loomer.

Dr. Robert Malone, a member of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, stated that the FDA’s move blindsided Kennedy, emphasizing that Kennedy was not informed, contrary to narratives suggesting a betrayal by him.

However, this information stems from a single source with a noted conservative bias, and no corroborating evidence from other outlets or official statements was found in the provided references to confirm Prasad’s role or the circumstances of the approval.

Given the lack of independent verification and the source’s potential slant, skepticism is warranted.

The FDA’s approval process typically involves multiple layers of review, and it’s unclear how a single official could unilaterally approve a vaccine without broader oversight.

