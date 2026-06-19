By Jordan Conradson

June 19, 2026

New details have come to light about the alleged terror plot that was intended to target the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House on Sunday, including the identity of the ringleader, a foreign national named Abraham Alvarez of Omaha, Nebraska.

The Department of Justice announced in a press release on Sunday, “According to the charges, Tycen C. Proper, 19, of Danville, Ohio; Bryan Omar Roa, 24, of Calimesa, California; Michael Alan Thomas, 32, of Pinon Hills, California; Daniel K. Eskridge, 32, of Kidder, Missouri; and Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, conspired to plan and execute a mass casualty event targeting U.S. officials in attendance at UFC Freedom 250 hosted on the White House grounds.”

“The conspirators allegedly planned to deploy drones armed with explosives in and around the UFC Freedom 250 event in order to force an evacuation of the event and then planned to deploy snipers to fire upon ‘high value targets’ within the fleeing crowd,” the press release continues.

Alvarez, who went by the name “Shepherd” in an encrypted messaging app, was allegedly “responsible for planning, organizing, and directing the planned attack, based on conversation excerpts in June,” according to the FBI and Department of Justice.

“This is the best action I see. Position your teams in the purple dots (counter sniper and drones) Long range (circled area) (great shot) Easy out into the river,” Alvarez allegedly posted in the group chat used by conspirators.

Alvarez also discussed making explosive drones, directing another to build “As many and as deadly as we can get,” according to the criminal complaint.

He further provided directions to the other conspirators to a church in Nebraska to be used as a safe zone, a “pick up location,” and locations in the White House area to be used as drone launch points and sniper positions, the complaint alleges.

According to Nebraska Public Media, Alvarez consented to a consular notification during his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

While his immigration status and country of origin remain unclear, a consular notification is required when foreign nationals are arrested to notify the embassy or consulate of the suspect’s home country.

Alvarez will appear in court again on June 24 for a preliminary hearing.

The FBI started its investigation based on a tip from 19-year-old Tycen Proper’s mother after she told law enforcement she was concerned “due to his recent conduct, including firearms purchases and communicating with certain individuals online,” according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.

Tycen Proper went on to admit, during an interview on June 11, “to planning with others a coordinated attack against the United States government during the UFC event scheduled to take place on the White House lawn in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, June 14, 2026,” according to the affidavit.

A search of Proper’s home discovered “a large quantity of boxes of spent ammunition, rounds of spent cartridge casings (consistent with ammunition having been fired), and other tactical clothing.”

A search of Proper’s iPhone uncovered “chats on Signal group chats that laid out detailed plans to conduct an attack in Washington, D.C. with several unidentified confederates.”

The affidavit further notes, “Detailed imagery of the National Capitol Region and maps of the area were shared to a group of which PROPER was a member, highlighting sniper locations, potential drone launch locations, and other detailed tactical planning.”

The affidavit further claims that “expressed ultra-religious and antigovernment sentiments, specifically citing grievances about government corruption, the handling of the Epstein files, data centers taking up all the water in communities, and other government actions.”

“Proper’s mother detailed that talking with these individuals online has caused Proper to lean heavily into his religion, and she believed that those individuals were using religion to manipulate and influence her son,” the affidavit reads.

Other suspects arrested over the weekend in connection with the plot include 24-year-old Bryan Omar Roa of Calimesa, California, and 32-year-old Michael Alan Thomas of Pinon Hills, California.

A fifth suspect from Missouri, Daniel Eskridge, was also arrested.

The plot reportedly involved 23 people in the network plotting the attack.

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

The UFC Freedom 250 was a real mixed martial arts event held on June 14, 2026, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.

It celebrated the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence (and coincided with other milestones including President Trump’s 80th birthday).

The FBI and partners disrupted an alleged plot to carry out a mass-casualty attack on the event.

The FBI learned of the threat around June 10, 2026. A concerned mother’s tip about her son’s behavior and purchases helped initiate the investigation.

The plot reportedly involved 23 people in the network plotting the attack

The ringleader of a failed terror attack targeting UFC Freedom 250 at the White House had previously received DACA protection (granted during the treasonous Obama administration).

The plot was serious and involved weapons, maps, and coordinated planning, but it was stopped before execution.

All five charged individuals are in custody facing significant penalties. The investigation is ongoing regarding the wider network.

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