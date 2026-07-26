A Russian scientist who defected to the West said the Soviets had developed and stockpiled hundreds of tons of anthrax and dozens of tons of plague and smallpox for use against the United States and its Western allies in a sprawling, illicit, classified biological weapons programme with a singular mission: to kill hundreds of millions of people.

It was a clear violation of the international treaty, so they went to great lengths to disguise it. A civilian front organization was created to make it appear as though it produced vaccines and other medicines. It was named Biopreparat – meaning ‘biological preparations’ – and was ‘the darkest conspiracy of the Cold War’, according to Ken Alibek, who was its deputy chief before defecting to the West.

Another high-level defector revealed how back in Russia he’d had an unlimited budget and as many as 3,000 scientists and weapons engineers working for him.

They had even worked out how to modify cruise missiles to fly under the US’s radar systems and spray clouds of plague and other pathogens over large populations.

It is an airborne strain of a super-plague, made by combining the DNA from the plague and encephalomyelitis viruses to produce a hyper-virulent plague for which there is no cure.

This two-stage killer will not respond to antibiotics, the conventional treatment for the plague. A Russian bioweapons specialist who defected to the West said infections such as these are designed to be absolutely untreatable.