By Michael Baxter

May 13, 2025

Allegedly, starving Ukrainian forces fighting on the front line have found an endless supply of sustenance: cannibalizing fallen comrades.

Russian FSB agent Andrei Zakharov told Real Raw News on Saturday that a Granat Intelligence-Surveillance-Reconnaissance drone over Kharkiv, Ukraine, 18 miles from the Russian border, captured footage of members of Ukraine’s 20th Army Corps barbequing a dead soldier and consuming the skewered corpse.

RRN has seen stills, but we’ve yet to have them independently verified.

The disturbing images showed a half-dozen soldiers carving up the deceased and serving sliced thigh and rib meat, which troops ravenously devoured.

Zhakarov said Zelenskyy is to blame for his troops’ wickedness.

He said Zelenskyy, living in his bejeweled Mariinskyi Palace and gorging on several elaborate meals daily, has intentionally deprived his fighting forces of nutrition under the pretenses that Russia has cratered and mined the supply route from Kyiv to Kharkiv and shot down helicopters and drones carrying food and water to the front lines, and that a bankrupt Ukraine cannot afford food for soldiers.

The supply routes, he added, are, in fact, traversable, and Ukrainian vehicles destroyed by Russian forces contained weapons, not food.

“The pig Zelenskyy can’t make his mind up. Are we destroying food or he has none to feed his people? Which one? None of this is true. If soldiers go hungry, it is because Zelenskyy hordes all money for himself. He got rich from your Western governments. Your President Trump, a good man, he stop this, but the filth in U.K, France, and Germany are still giving him more money every month. He live like a King. He is, how you say, filthy rich, and now his men eat each other. It is evil,” Zakharov said.

Before turning to cannibalism, he said, the Ukrainian Army pillaged not only grocery stores but also private residences for food and basic supplies, commandeering staples for the war effort, presumably on Zelenskyy’s orders.

Zhakarov claimed Putin has aerial footage showing a pack of Ukrainian soldiers mobbing a Vostorg food store and carting out hundreds of cardboard boxes, which soldiers loaded onto trucks.

When they ran out of food, and no supply trucks arrived, they began eating casualties of war.

Moreover, the barbequed soldier was not an isolated occurrence, Zakharov said.

In late April, Russian Spetsnaz raided what Vladimir Putin thought was a warehouse filled with UK armament.

Although no weapons were found—either Putin’s intel was faulty, or someone had moved the guns beforehand—the building had six chest freezers stuffed with the headless remains of recently KIA Ukrainian soldiers.

One body had been dismembered and minced and portioned into Ziplock bags, each of which had a “use by” date written with a magic marker.

In closing, we asked Zakharov whether Ukrainians were feasting on dead Russian soldiers, too.

“From what I know, they not eat us. They think we have taint, poison; if they eat Russians, they will get very sick. I don’t understand superstition, but we see no evidence of our fallen getting cooked,” he said.