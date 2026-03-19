By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 19, 2026

Real Raw News has learned that Colonel Kurtz’s Red Hats possess a list of alleged Hollywood pedophiles, which was reportedly buried by the late actor Val Kilmer in the Hollywood Hills shortly before his death last August.

As reported then, a former colleague of Kilmer’s told RRN that the Top Gun star had become aware of Tinsel Town’s rampant pedophilia in the mid-1980s, when he starred in the films Real Genius, Willow, and Top Gun.

Kilmer had witnessed crimes so unspeakable and so disgusting that he eventually began compiling a list of the worst of the worst.

We won’t rehash the previous article; it’s available here.

READ MORE: Legendary Actor Val Kilmer Died Suddenly and Suspiciously Ahead of Releasing the Hollywood Pedophile List

But as mentioned yesterday, Red Hats scrubbed a mission aimed at “eliminating” an Academy Award-winning director, presumably Stephen Spielberg, at an Academy Awards afterparty Sunday night.

READ MORE: Red Hats Abort Op to Nab Hollywood Pedo at Oscar Awards Afterparty

The source we spoke to today, March 18, wouldn’t confirm a connection between Sunday’s op and Kilmer’s list, but he said Red Hats last summer unearthed a lockbox in the sloping hills below the Griffith Observatory after weeks of digging through dirt and stone.

Dressed in civilian attire to blend with tourists, Red Hats exhumed the aluminum strong box containing handwritten names, dates, and locations, as well as a cipher referencing underground parties where children were handed out like party favors.

“No one else looked for it, but we did. Kilmer knew they were coming for him. He was no fool. Ice Man was a whistleblower. Documented names, dates, locations. “Now it’s ours to act on, and we’re not giving it to the DOJ. They’ll just bury it,” our source said.

The list, he added, has 103 names, 85 of whom are still alive. “All valid targets. Righteous justice must be served.”

Asked how Col. Kurtz intends to prove that people on the list are, in fact, pedophiles or child traffickers, he said, “The list is all the proof we need. If they were innocent, they wouldn’t be on it. They’re depraved. Sickos produced family-friendly films by day while hosting pedophile parties at night; actors, producers, directors.”

Red Hats, he went on, have a moral, ethical, and legal imperative to squash the entertainment elite—because no one else has had the zeal to act.

“We deliver justice—quietly, surgically, and permanently,” the source said. “These aren’t just penthouse perverts. They’re Deep State assets promoting degeneracy. It cannot continue.”

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