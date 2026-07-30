By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 30, 2026

On Sunday night, Red Hats boarded a Chinese-flagged container ship berthed at the Port of Long Beach, California, and torched a shipment of “transgender toys for tots” that Mygender dolls, a Minnesota-based company sponsored by the University of Minnesota’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) division, had ordered to promote transgenderism at preschools and doctors’ offices in liberal states.

This dramatic and rapid escalation emerged after we published an article last week about the Red Hats’ efforts to stop transgender activists from polluting the minds of impressionable children entrapped in the public education system.

READ MORE: Red Hats New Enemy: Transgender Toys for Tots

Per our sources, the Chinese-flagged ship CSCL Yellow Sea arrived at the Port of Long Beach on July 25 and was scheduled to depart on July 28.

The Yellow Sea is a massive vessel capable of holding 121,194 tons of cargo and has been at sea since 2014. It is among the world’s largest cargo vessels.

The ship, flying the flag of the People’s Republic of China, held a mixed consumer goods container filled with electronics, household goods, and transgender toys destined for a distribution center in Minneapolis, MN, our source said.

Among the containers, our source said, was a consignment of dolls, action figures, and playsets featuring characters with “gender-fluid” attributes and pronouns printed on packaging, and educational materials aimed at children as young as three.

“Indoctrination tools to brainwash adolescents,” our source said.

At 11:00 p.m. Sunday, approximately two dozen Red Hats stormed the ship and held hostage its crew.

At the same time, they snapped the locks of a Maersk container, in which Red Hats found one thousand prepackaged transsexual toys labeled “My Body, My Choice of Gender” and “Toys for Every Identity.”

Then, using accelerant brought in small containers, they ignited the pile.

By the time firefighters arrived, the trans toys had been reduced to melted plastic.

No injuries were reported. The Chinese crew remained aboard the vessel and did not intervene. The ship’s master later issued a brief statement through the shipping agent expressing “strong protest against the unlawful boarding and destruction of cargo under the protection of international maritime law.”

The Chinese consulate in Los Angeles released a formal note condemning the “violent interference with legitimate commercial activity” and demanding a full investigation.

The Red Hats, for their part, claimed responsibility almost immediately and said they would wage war against transactivists across the globe.

“We will not allow foreign cargo to undermine American childhood. We’ll respond appropriately to all evil against the Children in the United States of America,” our source said.

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