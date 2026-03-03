By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 4, 2026

Colonel Kurtz’s infamous Red Hats have allegedly detained two Iranian sleeper agents in a Dallas neighborhood, Real Raw News has learned.

Per a Red Hat source, the pair had designs on “pipe-bombing” a Tarrant County, Texas, polling place Tuesday afternoon.

Tarrant is among Texas’s Reddest counties and home to Fort Worth, approximately 35 miles from Dallas. Today, March 3, the state of Texas is holding primaries, kicking off the midterm election cycle.

As reported previously, the shadowy Kurtz sent surveillance teams to Muslim-dense cities after the United States and Israel began bombing Iran Saturday morning, and the DHS warned Americans that entrenched Iranian sleeper cells might awaken.

The government’s alert, as well as intel gleaned through his own intelligence network, prompted Kurtz to prudently broadcast a call-to-arms.

According to our source, over 4,000 men, each equipped with modern arms and innovative surveillance gear, are now in 50 cities nationwide.

They have staked out places where radicalized Muslims typically congregate, especially mosques and cultural community centers.

Our source said Kurtz received an anonymous but actionable tip that Islamic terrorists who worshipped at a mosque in Richardson, Texas, were planning “something big” for primary day.

Red Hats at once started surveilling the mosque, photographing worshippers, recording license plates, and using parabolic microphones to eavesdrop on potentially suspicious conversations.

On Monday evening, following Maghrib, one of Islam’s five daily prayers, the Red Hat team observed two “suspicious characters” loitering outside the mosque after everyone else had gone home.

They pointed their microphones at the duo and overheard one telling the other, “We meet here at midnight, vengeance be ours,” loosely translated.

Rather than tail the duo, the Red Hats opted to sit tight and await the pair’s return.

At midnight, right on the tick, their vehicles pulled into the mosque parking lot and parked in adjacent spots. The duo exited their vehicles and opened their trunks, taking flashlights and shovels.

The malcontents casually walked south, crossing a four-lane boulevard and stopping in a sparsely wooded field behind, of all places, the Christian World Church.

They took turns digging into the ground, unaware of the unseen Red Hats monitoring them. They dug and dug, and unearthed a sealed wooden box, wrapped in plastic, about the size of a milk crate.

“Go get car,” one said to the other.

“Cameras in this parking lot,” the other protested.

They were still arguing about how to move the crate when the Red Hats encircled them and ordered them to get face down in the dirt.

“Allahu Akbar,” one shouted, crouching and reaching for a pistol in an ankle holster.

Before he could draw it, though, a Red Hat zapped him in the neck with a cattle prod.

The frothing at the mouth Jihadist convulsed and collapsed and hit the ground, and his companion, who tried to run, was tackled by two Reds who beat the shit out of him, stomping his face into dirt and gravel.

“The box had pipe bombs,” our source said. “And one of the fuckers had a piece of paper with an address in his pocket. It’s a voting spot. They didn’t have any ID on them, nothing at all. We’re waiting to hear on the license plates. They aren’t talking.”

The Red Hats, he added, took the Jihadis to an undisclosed interrogation site and waterboarded them, but they endured the torture without breaking.

“We’ve informed the FBI. If they don’t want them, the bastards are going in face-first into a wood chipper,” our source said in closing.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.