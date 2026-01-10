By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

January 11, 2026

Comments made by Vice President J.D. Vance during an interview with Fox News host Jesse Waters have enraged Red Hats to the point they’re now wondering whether the administration has morphed into the very evil it swore to defeat, Real Raw News has learned.

On Thursday, the pair discussed ICE’s deportation efforts and the death of Renee Nicole Good, the radical lesbian activist killed by ICE veteran Jonathon Ross—who, we understand, has been moved to a military base due to receiving thousands of credible death threats—while interfering with the agency’s mission in crime-ridden Minneapolis.

At a juncture in the interview, Vance stated that ICE might soon conduct nationwide door-to-door searches for illegal aliens.

“I think if we’re to see those deportation numbers ramp up as we get more and more people online working for ICE going from door-to-door making sure if you’re an illegal alien you’re going to have to get out of this country and if you want to comeback apply through the proper channels.”

On social media, it engendered confusion and incredulity from liberals and conservatives alike. Many opposed Vance’s “door-to-door” reference, comparing it to 1930s Germany and the Soviet Union under Stalin’s rule.

Last night, a Red Hat source, speaking on behalf of Col. Kurtz, contacted us and said his jaw dropped when Vance suggested that Immigration and Customs Enforcement could injudiciously, warrantlessly eschew the 4th Amendment, which protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government, requiring that warrants be supported by probable cause, sworn oath, and specific descriptions of the place to be searched and items/persons to be seized.

“The vice president’s comment was seismically disturbing,” our source said.

“It’s something we’d have expected to hear out of the mouth of a criminal Joe Biden or Barack Obama, not a conservative crusader. Did he misspeak? Was it an off-the-cuff, irresponsible comment? Was it genuine? He hasn’t backtracked it, so we can only go by what he said.”

If Vance spoke earnestly, he added, he instantly made himself unelectable.

“We helped stop Biden’s FEMA from doing the exact same thing. Has ICE become the new FEMA? We hope not. Let me tell you something, we’re 50,000 strong, patriots, active military, retired military, cops, first responders and a hell of a lot more. You think we want ICE banging on our doors, our family’s doors demanding entry to do room-to-room searches for illegal aliens. That ain’t happening. We all want to see illegal scum kicked out of the country, but there are right and wrong ways. And what Vance said is wrong. He should explain himself, or he’s dug his grave, figuratively, of course.”

Real Raw News has reached out to both White Hat sources and to the vice president’s press secretary, Taylor Van Kirk, for comment. We’ll update if/when we get a response.