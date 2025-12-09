By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

December 10, 2025

Approximately 150 “Red Hats” have joined ICE this year to watch its success rate at detaining and deporting illegal aliens and to recruit patriotic ICE agents into the Red Hat fold, a Red Hat source told Real Raw News this weekend.

He said the 150 attended the agency’s Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in Glynco, Georgia, between June and October after applying at various offices nationwide and passing preliminary background and competency tests.

Colonel Kurtz, he added, sent only former LEOs and Armed Forces members with no criminal history, precisely the type of people ICE sought to expand its ranks.

Of the 150, all but three—who quit due to training injuries—passed the course and were inducted into ICE’s immigration enforcement efforts.

They had participated in ICE raids in New York City, Chicago, Lost Angeles, and Portland, our source said, adding that although most agents they served with were patriots dedicated to eradicating the illegal pestilence plaguing the United States, ICE’s ranks also held illegal alien sympathizers, including agents who had “turned loose” illegals who had overstayed VISAs and previously been convicted of felonies such as assault & battery, drug possession, burglary, and domestic abuse.

More often than not, Hispanic ICE agents were releasing their Central and South American brethren, which raises another issue.

Embattled DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has said ICE agents must wear masks to avoid getting doxed. Per our source, DHS has an ulterior motive for asking agents to mask up: to prevent ethnic identification.

“Our observations show 20% of ICE agents are Latinos and 10% are Chinese Americans. In a training class, potential ICE agents are encouraged to wear face coverings to hide their ethnicity. Two reasons: Hispanics on the street consider Hispanics working for ICE traitors. And DHS is afraid MAGA Trump supporters will get upset if they find out ICE is hiring Mexicans and Chinese,” our source said.

He also said that ICE has hired about 300 “Proud Boys” whom President Trump pardoned.

“Funny none of them have complained about Mexicans turning a blind eye to Mexican illegals, cause they’ve sure seen what we’ve seen,” our source said.

He recounted an ICE raid on a decrepit motel in south-central Los Angeles last month. Two Red Hats were among the 16 agents who stormed the building after DHS learned its occupants were pay-by-the-day illegals who returned there each night after seeking cash-paying day labor jobs at a nearby Home Depot.

The raid netted 14 apprehensions, including MS-13 gang members, but, our source said, two Hispanic ICE officers bemoaned the arrest of a young Hispanic couple shacked up in one of the rooms.

Though neither occupant had ID nor spoke English, a Hispanic ICE agent told his comrades not to arrest them, that he could vouch for them because they were friends of his second cousin.”

The man and the woman had gang tattoos on their hands, arms, and back, and had been validated—a legal process in the United States where criminal justice authorities (prison officials, parole officers, police officers, or prosecutors) designate that a person is a member of a gang—by the LAPD as Tren de Aragua.

Despite the Hispanic ICE agent’s protestations, the pair was detained for deportation.

“Obviously ICE has problems,” our source said. “If it were up to us, they wouldn’t be hiring Hispanics and Chinese, and I guarantee there are qualified Americans, and bilingual speakers too, eager to fill those 30% of jobs. We’ll be watching.”