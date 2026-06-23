By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 23, 2026

Red Hats have joined the search for Colorado siblings who vanished inexplicably near their home in Greeley, Colorado, in the early morning hours on June 11, Real Raw News has learned.

Eliyah Parras, 15, and his sister Naomie, 12, were last seen by a traffic camera at an intersection approximately 200 yards from their front door at 3:00 a.m.

Their parents reportedly told police the children might’ve run away because they bemoaned repeated requests to clean their bedrooms and perform basic household chores.

Running away from home is a far more daunting challenge today than it was when this reporter was a 15-year-old in 1982, before technology became a catalyst for an absolute police state in which every aspect of our lives is recorded, monitored, and analyzed in an underground NSA facility in Omaha.

And Greeley, Colorado, pop. 109,000, a college town, has thousands of Ring cameras and a thousand more speed enforcement cameras affixed to light poles and stoplights throughout the municipality, tech that casts doubt on the germane runaway story.

Red Hats didn’t simply wander into the investigation.

Per a source speaking on behalf of Col. Kurtz, the Red Hats’ mysterious and enigmatic commander, a neighbor of the Parras family and retired armed forces officer who had once served under Kurtz urged him to probe the disappearance, for he was aware of the Red Hats’ ongoing effort to identify, locate, and neutralize child traffickers and pedophiles.

“This is a personal favor, right? We know millions of US kids are missing, and the fucking FBI and DOJ are only interested in locating and finding missing migrant children, no regard to actual United States citizens. Kids still get kidnapped every day, but kidnappers and traffickers changed their Modus operandi cause they damn well know cameras are everywhere. If these kids, for whatever reason, got angry with their parents and packed backpacks to just run away, there’d be continuous tracking footage of them moving. But they just upped and disappeared. Things like this don’t happen for no reason. We can access traffic cams, and only one cam captured a grainy picture of them. Then, poof, they were gone.”

According to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), nearly two million underage children run away from home every year, but 99.3% are “backyard runaways,” kids who got angry at their parents and hid in backyards or friends’ houses for a few hours before returning home due to hunger, loneliness, or guilt.

“This obviously isn’t the case with the Parras children, gone now for over a week. We think abduction, and we’re also covering other bases,” our source said.

He added that the other bases include investigating the children’s parents and immediate neighbors.

“There’s weirdness. I don’t know many parents who’d let a 12-year-old daughter get a nose ring. Colorado used to be a great state before the liberal Californians invaded it and took over. We’ll do everything we can to find Eliyah and Naomie, and reduce to ashes anyone who took part in their abduction, if that’s the case,” our source said.

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