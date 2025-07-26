By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 26, 2025

Red Hats have interpreted the DOJ’s investigation of Barack Hussein Obama as a license to hunt down the Dark Lord and put his head on the chopping block.

After President Trump publicly called Obama a “traitor” and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard displayed a flowchart linking Obama to 2017’s Russia Gate scandal—and subsequently sent the DOJ a criminal referral—Red Hats resolved to locate the Deep State architect themselves, so they can deliver a swift justice devoid of bureaucratic red tape, infinite committee debates, and fraudulent D.C. grand juries that will never indict Obama.

If Obama survives, so too does the Deep State, a Red Hat source told Real Raw News.

According to him, the leader of the Red Hats, the elusive and mysterious Colonel Kurtz, has mustered nearly 12,000 men globally to unearth Obama and deliver him to Kurtz, who has apparently appointed himself the arbiter of Obama’s fate.

The Red Hats’ volunteer army, he added, includes prior service military and patriotic LEOs willing to sacrifice themselves if it means crippling the Deep State ecosystem.

Obama’s removal, he said, would render the Deep State rudderless and enervated, at least for a while.

Red Hats and White Hats agree on one point: Obama is the Deep State’s lynchpin, and pulling the pin will trigger a cascading collapse within the Deep State’s hierarchy.

Without Obama’s leadership and guidance, his underlings will first run around like headless chickens, disorganized, and then turn on one another, each vying for Obama’s position.

“Once Obama’s gone, the trash will take out the trash,” our source said.

“The feds haven’t done it, Gen. Smith hasn’t done it, so the duty falls to us. Obama was never qualified to be president; he’s a Kenyan and Muslim, but his trickery and allies put him in office. He did incalculable damage to our country, and justice must be served.”

He said that Red Hats have boots on the ground in the US and abroad; thousands of Red Hats are expats living in myriad countries across the globe, and all have answered Kurtz’s call to arms.

“We can respond to any Obama sightings,” he insisted.

Asked how Red Hats would distinguish the real Obama from his body doubles and clones, he answered, “Maybe two or three doubles are running around, but not scores of them like White Hats say. That’s their excuse for not catching him. Oh, we can’t catch him because there are 300 Obamas out there.”

And asked why Kurtz and Gen. Smith haven’t formed an alliance to ensnare Obama, he said, “Look, we’ve worked with White Hats before. Sometimes it worked out, and sometimes it didn’t. The fact of the matter is, we’re willing to go the extra mile, and we’re not, umm, restrained like they are. We know they’re searching for him, too, but we want his head on a guillotine instead of in a courtroom.