By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 31, 2026

Colonel Kurtz’s Red Hats say they, not cancer, killed actor Sam Neil of Jurassic Park fame on July 13 because his name appeared on a Hollywood pedophile list that the late Val Kilmer had buried in the Hollywood Hills below the Griffith Observatory before his own untimely demise.

In March and April, Real Raw News published articles detailing Kilmer’s knowledge of A-list pedophiles. We won’t rehash them in this article, but they can be read here, and how Red Hats found Kilmer’s list here.

READ MORE:

Legendary Actor Val Kilmer Died Suddenly and Suspiciously Ahead of Releasing the Hollywood Pedophile List

Red Hats: We have the Late Actor Val Kilmer’s Pedo List Shortly Before his Death Last August

According to our Red Hat source, the seemingly affable and congenial Neil was a prolific pedophile whose fascination with prepubescent children dates back to his minor role in the 1980 Australian TV show “Young Ramsey,” in which Neil portrayed a character named Crossland.

Per Kilmer’s findings, Neil had asked producer Ian Crawford why a show called Young Ramsey didn’t include scenes of “young children getting rammed.”

He should’ve been fired and reported to authorities but remained a guest character throughout the show’s 26 episodes.

Kilmer’s notes, our source added, claim that Neil, while filming Jurassic Park, exposed himself to adolescent actors Ariana Richards (Lex Murphy) and Joseph Mazzello (Tim Murphy), asking them whether they “liked to taste penis.”

Ariana was 12 at the time, and Joseph was nine.

“Spielberg swept it under the rug by reaching a settlement with the kids’ parents,” our source said. “The show must go on, the Hollywood motto, right?”

When Neil starred in the 1997 space-horror “Event Horizon,” he allegedly told director Paul William Scott Anderson he wanted to pull down his pants and play with his penis during a brief but visceral horror scene in which current Event Horizon crewmembers watched on a computer screen the fate that befell the previous crew.

“Neil was upset young children weren’t in the movie,” our source said.

“Apparently, his contractual agreement stipulated at least three actors under 14 years old would be in the movie, and that didn’t happen, and Neil threatened to quit over the issue.”

Kilmer’s cache of pedophile activities, our source went on, included an SD card containing a four-minute video of Neil ramrodding a blindfolded and crying youngster at the Diamond Inn Motel in Vegas in 2024.

Neil had blindfolded, gagged, and tied down the kid while pounding him in the ass.

“No mercy for pedos,” our source said.

Official reports say Neil died from cancer-induced double pneumonia. Our sources say Neil was in total remission when they surreptitiously entered his home and slipped poison into his water bottles, milk containers, orange juice, and wine cellar.

“We’re everywhere,” our source said, “and even if it takes an eternity, we’ll kill these pedos one by one. Anytime you hear about a celebrity dying, think twice, ‘cause we’re probably there.”

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