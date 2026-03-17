By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 18, 2026

Real Raw News has learned that Colonel Kurtz’s Red Hats had to abort a meticulously planned operation to capture a notoriously prolific pedophile at an Oscar Awards afterparty in Los Angeles Sunday night.

The mission, a Red Hat source said, was scrubbed after a 6-man team surveilling a glitzy Beverly Hills estate saw 20+ heavily armed security guards patrolling the perimeter of the fortified mansion.

“It was impenetrable,” our source said, and declined to name the target because doing so might hinder the Red Hats’ chances of trying to grab him in the near future.

“Everyone knows this guy’s name. He’s a sadistic old bastard and has been pushing out blockbuster movies since 1975.”

Speaking on Kurtz’s behalf, the source said Red Hats have ironclad intelligence proving that the Academy Award-winning director is a card-carrying member of Hollywood’s child-sex-trafficking cabal.

“We don’t want this fucker in jail; we want him gone,” the source said.

“Our dossiers show years of involvement in elite pedophile rings—private islands, coded flights, the whole rotten package.”

The Red Hat team tailed the alleged pedo and his coterie of corrupt cohorts from the award ceremony to a heavily guarded fortress. They did not expect to encounter enforcers armed with handguns, automatic rifles, and night vision goggles.

Dozens of the industry’s most prominent names, our source said, attended the gala, but only after passing through security checkpoints at the gatehouse and the front door.

“Besides the guards, there were drones, probably with infrared cameras, hovering all over the place,” our source said. “They had metal detectors and biometric scanners at the entrance—getting in wasn’t feasible.”

Moreover, the Red Hats spotted two snipers on the estate rooftop.

“Our guys are the best in the business,” the Red Hat source said, his voice tight with frustration.

“We’ve taken down big fish in broad daylight, but this was impossible. All the guards, plus electronic countermeasures that jammed our comms. One wrong move and we’d have had a firefight on live television, with civilians everywhere. Colonel Kurtz gave the order himself: ‘Abort. Live to fight another day. We don’t trade good men for headlines.’”

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