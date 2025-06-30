Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 30, 2025

The Trump administration has forbidden Red Cross representatives from inspecting Alligator Alcatraz, the sprawling migrant detention camp nestled in the Florida Everglades, Real Raw News has learned.

On June 27, the White House received a letter authored by Red Cross CEO Cliff Holtz insisting that his people inspect Alligator Alcatraz’s living quarters and sanitary conditions before illegal aliens arrive there.

A West Wing source familiar with the letter told RRN that Holtz struck an authoritative and belligerent tone, demanding immediate and unrestricted access to the facility.

He wrote that a dozen Red Cross personnel would arrive at Alligator Alcatraz on Tuesday, the same day President Trump will be there to tour the nation’s newest illegal immigrant internment camp.

“We have deep concerns that the Department of Homeland Security will house undocumented persons inhumanely, in sweltering tents in the heat of Florida’s summer, and deny them food and water, with immigration agents torturing them,” part of Holtz’s letter read.

“To assure this isn’t the case, I’m sure you’ll welcome a thorough Red Cross inspection, so I, then, can assure concerned Congresspeople that President Trump’s DHS is not violating the constitutional rights of undocumented persons detained in Florida.”

The letter concluded, “We’ll be there, whether you like it or not.”

According to our source, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles handwrote and FedExed a missive warning the Red Cross to give Alligator Alcatraz a wide berth.

“She told Holtz we don’t want no corrupt Red Crossers anywhere near Alligator Alcatraz. She told him to stay away, or she couldn’t promise his volunteers wouldn’t end up in detainment tents. There’s nothing good about the Red Cross,” our source said.

This is not the first time the Red Cross has been denied access to a detainment center or military prison.

In April 2024, Naval forces at Guantanamo Fired warning shots across the bow of a Red Cross ship trying to berth so doctors could evaluate the physical and mental health of Deep State detainees at Camp Delta.

The ship reversed course after a near miss almost ruptured its hull and a UH-1Y “Venom” attack helicopter threatened to shred it with missiles and canon fire.

Four months earlier, former Red Cross CEO Gail McGovern had sent a letter to former JAG honcho Vice Admiral Darse Crandall, “commanding” him to cease prosecuting Deep Staters and to release all detainees at Guantanamo Bay.

Needless to say, Admiral Crandall ignored her unenforceable commands.

“The Red Cross is fake,” our source said.

“The proof’s out there for anyone who can read. They solicit money for disaster management and spend it on houses, gross financial mismanagement. Funding progressive Democrats. We know what they’re up to, and if they make the mistake of showing up at Alligator Alcatraz, well, that’s on them.”