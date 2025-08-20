By Sean Miller

August 20, 2025

Following Monday’s peace summit with Ukraine’s Dictator Vladimir Zelensky and his European backers, President Donald Trump has begun the process of setting up a future summit which will feature Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.

President Trump was invited to Moscow, a possible venue choice for a future meeting.

The upcoming meeting between Putin and Zelensky will chiefly concern the topic of territorial exchanges between Ukraine and Russia.

The Ukrainian leader had previously refused to discuss land swaps as part of a resolution to the conflict with Russia.

President Trump said that giving Crimea (currently occupied by Russia) back to Ukraine would be “impossible”, as would be allowing Ukraine to join NATO in an interview Tuesday.

“It was always a no-no,” President Trump said on Fox & Friends Tuesday, explaining that even before Putin was in power (over two decades ago) it would have been a no-go to strip Crimea from Russia.

President Trump did say that Ukraine will get security guarantees, although the exact details of such guarantees have yet to be solidified, but that formal NATO membership will not be in the cards.

President Trump did however say that he doesn’t think the territory concession will be an issue.

President Trump Criticizes Defiant Zelensky, Says Ukraine Must Cede Some Land to Russia

As part of President Trump's peace plan, some Ukrainian land captured by Russia must be returned to Ukraine, while other Ukrainian land must be ceded to Russia.

Interestingly, after Monday’s summit Ukraine’s Dictator said that the land swap issue will be discussed in a future meeting with him and Putin.

President Trump told Fox on Tuesday that he discussed the land swap issue with the Europeans on Monday and that “Ukraine’s going to get their life back, they’re going to stop having people killed all over the place, and they’re going to get a lot of land,” and that the European leaders understood.

President Trump went on to say that the war should have never started and that Ukraine should have never took on a country that is ten times its size.

Zelensky appears to be willing to negotiate some territorial concessions following Monday’s meeting:

During his opening remarks at the White House, before meeting with Zelensky, the leaders of the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Finland, as well as the heads of NATO and the European Commission, President Trump said the talks would address possible territorial exchanges.

He described the current front lines as “the war zone, war lines that are pretty obvious – very sad to look at,” and added that any decision on the matter “can only be made by Zelensky and the people of Ukraine working together, and by President Putin.”

Zelensky followed up by thanking the American President for a map President Trump had apparently used in discussions with the Ukrainian leader.

Russian President Vladimir Putin restated after the talks in Anchorage that the key to the settlement of the conflict is the elimination of its root causes.

According to the Russian side, in order for lasting peace to be achieved, Ukraine should renounce its ambitions for NATO membership, demilitarize, and recognize the current territorial realities, including the status of Crimea as well as of the People Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, and Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, which voted to become parts of Russia in 2022.

Prior to the meeting Zelensky became belligerent over the topic of land swaps. It appears Monday’s meeting changed the Dictator’s stance on the issue.

In an interview with the television channel Rossiya 24 on Tuesday Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that President Trump has been invited to Moscow, echoing a statement by Putin during the Pursuing Peace summit in Alaska on Friday.

Europe left out. There will be much weeping, and gnashing of teeth in London, Brussels, Kyiv, and other European capitals. Putin and Trump spoke on the phone! President Trump is also serious about Canada.

President Donald Trump suggested that he would end the war in Ukraine as a gift to the Russian people. The terms of that peace, as far as we know from General Kellogg's peace plan will certainly be rejected by Russia.

An advisor to the Kremlin may have revealed Russian thinking in stating that Russia's task was to help the United States transition to the new global order as peacefully as possible.

What Are the Secret Societies Pulling Global Strings?

Significant redrawing of borders, not only in Eastern Europe and the Middle East but also in the Americas might explain President Trump's ambitions to acquire control of Panama, Greenland and Canada.

BOTTOMLINE

Status of Potential Putin-Zelensky Summit

As of August 20, 2025, diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war have intensified under U.S. President Donald Trump's mediation.

Following President Trump's bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, 2025, and subsequent meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders at the White House on August 18, plans for a direct summit between Putin and Zelensky are actively being discussed.

White House officials have confirmed that preparations for a bilateral Putin-Zelensky meeting are "underway," with potential locations including Budapest, Hungary, or Switzerland.

This could be followed by a trilateral summit including President Trump.

Key developments:

President Trump described his Alaska meeting with Putin as productive, noting that "many points were agreed on, but not all," including "robust security guarantees" for Ukraine from the U.S. and Europe, potentially modeled on NATO's Article 5.

President Trump has publicly stated he "sort of" facilitated a Putin-Zelensky meeting, emphasizing that "they're the ones that have to call the shots."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has not committed to the meeting, but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed Putin promised President Trump he would meet Zelensky directly.

European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, joined the August 18 White House talks to advocate for Ukraine's inclusion in negotiations and insist on a ceasefire before territorial discussions. They expressed concerns about President Trump negotiating without Ukraine present.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is leading a working group to draft security guarantees for Ukraine, involving European allies.

The idea of territorial concessions has been a flashpoint in these talks, with President Trump suggesting possible "land swaps" or exchanges to resolve the conflict.

However, Zelensky has repeatedly rejected ceding any Ukrainian territory, citing constitutional prohibitions and framing it as rewarding Russian aggression.

Putin has demanded control over regions like Donbas (Donetsk and Luhansk), Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Crimea (annexed in 2014), but no formal agreement on concessions has been reached or confirmed by all parties.

These talks represent a high-stakes shift toward negotiation, but deep divisions on territory persist. Any deal would require Zelensky's approval, which he has tied to Ukraine's sovereignty and international borders.

Progress could falter if Russia insists on maximalist demands or if U.S. threats of sanctions escalate.

READ MORE:

What President Trump’s victory means for Ukraine, the Middle East, China, and the rest of the world

Zelensky Admits Defeat: "The War Will End Faster" Under Trump Administration

Zelensky declares he's 'ready' to sit down for face-to-face peace talks with Putin as President Trump convenes a historic Oval Office love-in with united European leaders

President Trump and Putin make 'great progress' but fail to seal Ukraine peace pact in Alaska as Russian president mulls Moscow talks: Warm smiles, a ride in the Beast, and a united front, but no deal

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.