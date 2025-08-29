By Ethan White

August 29, 2025

There is no soft way to say this — innocent children were hunted while attending mass. They were kneeling in prayer. They were starting their school year with hope, laughter, and innocence.

And they were murdered — not in a random act of violence, but in a calculated, hate-driven bloodbath carried out by a deeply disturbed individual shaped by a system that no longer protects the innocent.

Robin Westman — born Robert Westman — opened fire with a rifle, shotgun, and handgun inside Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

The children were attending mass. The killer shot through stained glass windows, bringing death into a place of God.

Two young lives — an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old — gone forever. Fourteen other children were left bloodied, screaming, broken. Three adults were also wounded, their bodies and souls scarred by the horror they witnessed.

Families were torn apart in a single moment. And the media? They’ll do everything they can to twist, to soften, to misdirect. But here is the truth:

This was a deliberate attack on Christians. On children. On morality. On everything sacred.

Let’s honor those kids by not looking away.

One of the survivors, 10-year-old Weston Halsne, spoke with trembling honesty about what happened inside that church. He saw his friend Victor — also just a boy — jump on top of him to shield him from gunfire.

Victor was shot in the back trying to save his friend. This is a child acting with more courage and selflessness than most adults can fathom.

And yet, this is the hell these children were thrust into.

Weston’s voice cracked as he spoke:

“Victor, like, saved me. He laid on top of me… but he got hit. He’s really brave and I hope he’s good in the hospital.”

That’s what a hero sounds like. That’s what innocence looks like — even when blood is soaking the floor.

And what did the killer leave behind? A manifesto. A YouTube video.

Scribbled threats on his weapons, including one that read: “Kill Donald Trump.” Another had a transgender flag sticker with a rifle that said: “Defend Equality.”

Westman's twisted manifesto (pictured) has also been unearthed in the aftermath of the deadly shooting, offering some clues into what went through the alleged killer's mind.

The message was crystal clear — this was a politically and religiously motivated attack, orchestrated by a deeply unstable mind poisoned by ideology.

Robin Westman, 23, penned hundreds of letters before carrying out a shooting at a Catholic church in Minnesota.

In the footage circulating online, Westman can be seen whispering to himself, vaping, and laughing — next to firearms labeled with anti-Christian hate. He had a body target on his wall, with the image of Jesus Christ taped onto the head.

Let that image sink in.

He didn’t just want to kill. He wanted to mock Christ. He wanted to desecrate what millions of Americans hold sacred.

This wasn’t random. It wasn’t senseless. It was planned evil.

FBI Director Kash Patel, confirmed the obvious: this was an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime against Catholics. He didn’t dodge the truth. He faced it.

The FBI is now investigating this horror as an organized act of ideological hatred.

But where are the rest of the leaders?

Where are the politicians who rush to a podium for every politically convenient tragedy?

Where are the CNN tears? Where’s the White House candlelight vigil?

You already know the answer. If this shooter had been wearing a MAGA hat, they’d be holding congressional hearings right now.

But because this monster was transgender — because the victims were Christian kids — they go silent. Or worse, they justify.

Let’s be clear: this wasn’t about “gender identity.” This was about radicalization — the kind pushed by schools, protected by government, and sanitized by media.

Robert Westman was 17 when his mother helped file legal paperwork to change his name to Robin. The court approved it in 2020.

From that moment forward, he was no longer treated as a troubled young man needing help — he was celebrated as brave, validated in his confusion, and ignored as his hatred grew.

His descent into violence didn’t happen in a vacuum. It happened in a country that tells children to reject God, mock tradition, question biology, and blame President Trump for everything.

And now? Now we bury children because of it.

Two more names have been added to the ever-growing list of innocent blood spilled on American soil because we refuse to confront what’s happening.

The shooter glorified past mass killers. He hated God. He hated President Trump. He hated people who believed in family, faith, and morality.

And still, some will say he was the victim.

That’s how twisted this society has become.

The tragedy unfolded at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minnesota. Shutterstock

To the families of the slain: we see you. We mourn with you. We grieve the futures stolen from your children. We will not let this be swept under the rug.

To the survivors: your strength is unfathomable. We hear your pain. Your bravery will not be forgotten.

To young Weston and Victor: you are heroes. The light you showed in the darkest moment will live on longer than this monster’s name ever will.

And to every parent in America: wake up.

This isn’t the first time. It won’t be the last. Unless we stand now — against the indoctrination, against the hate, against the rot — more children will die.

This attack wasn’t about gun control. It was about spiritual warfare. A war on truth. A war on innocence. A war on everything that once made this nation strong.

President Trump warned us. He told us what happens when you strip morality from schools, when you empower radicals, when you allow God to be replaced with delusion.

He was right. And now his name — our President’s name — was written on a gun aimed at the heads of praying children.

It’s time to stop apologizing for the truth. It’s time to fight for the innocent.

And it’s time to call evil by its name — and wipe it out before another Victor has to throw himself in front of a bullet.

America, enough.

The US flag has been flown at half-staff over the White House in Washington today. EPA

READ MORE:

Democrat Leaders Wanted to Conceal Mass Shooter Hale’s Transgender Status

CIA Torture of Thousands of Children in Mind Control Experiments: PART 2 - The Hidden Tragedy of the CIA’s Experiments on Children

Federal authorities arrest Arizona man for threatening to KILL President Donald Trump and his family

President Donald Trump pledges to stop ‘transgender lunacy’ on ‘day one’

BOTTOMLINE

On August 27, 2025, a mass shooting occurred at Annunciation Catholic School and Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a Wednesday Mass resulted in the deaths of two children and injuries to at least 17 other people, including children and adults.

The shooter, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman (who had recently changed their name from Robert Westman and identified as transgender), was killed by police at the scene.

Authorities described the attack as premeditated, with the shooter firing through church windows before entering the building.

Robin Westman was the child of a longtime church employee and had a documented history of mental health issues, including a psychotic obsession with previous mass shooters.

Westman had legally changed their name and identified as a trans woman, a detail that has fueled debates about media coverage reporting on transgender individuals involved in violence.

The shooter was heavily armed with multiple firearms, including rifles and magazines inscribed with hateful messages in silver pen like "Kill Donald Trump," "Nuke India," "Burn Israel," "Free Palestine," "Israel must fall," anti-Catholic slurs, and phrases like "For the Children" and "Where is your God?"

Prior to the attack, Westman uploaded a manifesto to YouTube, timed to post automatically during the shooting.

The document reportedly detailed an "anti-Christian agenda," expressed admiration for past mass shooters, and included apologies to family members.

It has been described as "deranged" and indicative of a targeted terror attack against Christians, with the FBI confirming its authenticity and classifying it as a hate crime and domestic terrorism due to the anti-Christian and political elements.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.