By Isaac Schorr

November 22, 2025

President Donald Trump suggested that six Democratic lawmakers who put out a video urging military members to “refuse illegal orders” were guilty of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!’ in a stunning Thursday morning Truth Social post.

The video, which was shared by Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), featured appearances from herself, Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), as well as Reps. Jason Crow (D-CO), Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), and Maggie Goodlander (D-NH) — all of whom are veterans of the military or intelligence community.

“We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community. The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship.” wrote Slotkin in her caption.

As a group, the Democrats submitted that “This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens.”

“Right now, the threats to our constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home. Our laws are clear: You can refuse illegal orders. You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders,” they continued, before going on to assert that “We have your back.”

“Don’t give up the ship,” urged several of the participants at the conclusion of the video.

WATCH: Sen. Elissa Slotkin on X: “We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community. The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship. https://t.co/N8lW0EpQ7r” / X

On Thursday morning, President Trump shared an article about the video, as well as his own thoughts on the matter.

That opening volley was followed up by a number of reposts of comments assailing the Democrats in the video — including one which called for them to be hanged — as well as a second and third post from President Trump himself.

“SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” he added in a third post.

Legal experts note that 18 U.S.C. § 2384 defines seditious conspiracy as two or more persons conspiring to oppose by force the authority of the United States or to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law.

The maximum penalty under current federal law is 20 years’ imprisonment.

However, President Trump’s reference to “punishable by DEATH” likely refers to historical penalties for sedition and treason during wartime or extreme national security circumstances.

WATCH: Sen. Elissa Slotkin on X: “Earlier this morning, President Trump threatened me and a group of service and veteran Members of Congress with arrest, trial, and death by hanging. Here’s my response: https://t.co/jIZYrQTlP7” / X

The lawmakers did not specify which ‘illegal orders’ they were urging troops to disobey, but it comes as President Trump is facing criticism for strikes on ‘narco terrorist’ boats that the administration claims are bringing drugs to the US.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth called the video evidence of ‘Stage 4 [Trump Derangement Syndrome].’

It is unclear if any of the lawmakers will be charged.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has not yet commented on President Trump’s statements.

