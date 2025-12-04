By Cassandra MacDonald

December 5, 2025

The Trump administration has launched a brand-new “ Media Bias Tracker ” directly on the White House website.

Unveiled on Friday, this tool is designed to call out and document the endless stream of false, misleading, and biased stories peddled by outlets that have spent years attacking President Donald Trump and his agenda.

According to the White House, the tracker serves as a “record of the media’s false and misleading stories flagged by The White House.”

The tracker highlights “offenses” from major news publications, including an “Offender Hall of Shame” and a leaderboard ranking the worst culprits in spreading misinformation.

Described as “a race to the bottom,” this feature ranks outlets based on repeat offenses.

Topping the Hall of Shame list is The Washington Post, followed by rebranded leftist mouthpieces like MSNBC (now MS NOW), CBS News, CNN, The New York Times, Politico, and The Wall Street Journal.

In response to their top spot, a spokesperson for the Washington Post said, “The Washington Post is proud of its accurate, rigorous journalism.”

The page also features a “Media Offender of the Week,” currently blasting outlets for exaggerating President Trump’s calls to hold Democrats accountable for their seditious behavior.

Just days before the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC, Democrats released a video urging service members to disobey lawful orders from the Commander-in-Chief, which is nothing short of insurrection.

The launch comes after recent heated verbal exchanges between President Trump and reporters.

For instance, President Trump referred to a New York Times correspondent as a “third-rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out” and told a Bloomberg journalist, “Quiet piggy” during a discussion about Jeffrey Epstein.

Additionally, several outlets, including The Washington Post, MSNBC (recently rebranded as MS NOW), CBS News, CNN, The New York Times, Politico, and The Wall Street Journal, have relinquished their Pentagon press badges following new Department of Defense reporting standards that require pre-clearance for certain stories.

The Trump administration has also been involved in legal disputes with The Wall Street Journal and has settled with CBS.

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump’s White House has launched a “Media Bias Tracker” (also called the Media Offenders Portal) to spotlight what it claims are biased or false reports by mainstream outlets.

The feature, dubbed the “Media Accountability” page or “media bias tracker,” lists specific articles from outlets like CBS News, The Independent, and The Boston Globe, accusing them of publishing false or misleading stories about the administration.

It includes rebuttals from the White House, such as claims that media reports “subversively implied” illegal actions by President Trump.

This initiative revives President Trump’s longstanding feud with the Deep State mainstream media, which he frequently labels “fake news.”

Public reactions on X (formerly Twitter) have been mixed, with some users sharing the news approvingly as a way to “crush fake news narratives,

