By Stephanie Nutter

August 13, 2025

Has the official portrait of former President Barack Obama been closeted?

No … but CNN reported that “[President] Trump directed staff to move the Obama portrait to the top of the Grand Staircase … where it will now be out of view from thousands of visitors who tour the White House each day.”

Portraits of the late President George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush were also moved, according to the report. They now share this less-than-prominent location, which is rarely viewed by the public.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XVII – George W. Bush)

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XVIII – Dick Cheney)

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XII – Donald Rumsfeld)

President Trump is directly involved in nearly every decision, large and small, regarding White House presentation and display.

And this is not the first time that President Trump has had the portrait of treasonous Barack Hussein Obama moved.

In April, the Obama portrait was “… replaced with a painting of an iconic scene of President Trump surviving an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania,” CNN shared.

Now, after President Trump accused Obama and members of his administration of treason during the 2016 election, the portrait has been placed in an obscure corner of this restricted space.

According to former White House curator Betty Monkman, the tradition of privately funding the presidential portrait by the nonprofit White House Historical Association began in the 1960s under first lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

The commissioned photorealistic painting of Obama by Robert McCurdy will now hang in the corner of a stairway, which restricts access to only members of the first family, Secret Service agents, and limited White House staff.

Tradition establishes that the most prominent placement be given to portraits of recent American presidents in the entrance of the executive mansion, which is visible during official events and to visitors on tour.

In President Trump’s first term, portraits of Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were replaced in the Grand Foyer with images of William McKinley and Theodore Roosevelt.

In a move which has defied precedent, the Obama and Bush portraits have been removed to a place of obscurity.

CNN described as “Trump’s latest slight against a perceived political rival” might also be described as President Trump establishing a new protocol.

President Trump’s eye for decorating appears to make the statement that it is not the recentness of time that should determine a position of prominence, but rather it should be the importance of the alignment of values that earns the most honored placement for display.

More simply stated, it appears President Trump is decorating the White House by utilizing the old adage of “Out of sight, out of mind.”

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump has reportedly directed changes to the placement of official White House portraits as part of ongoing redecorations, including relocating those of treasonous Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and George H.W. Bush to less prominent positions.

According to multiple sources, Obama's portrait—a photorealistic painting by artist Robert McCurdy—has been moved to the top of the Grand Staircase in the White House residence, positioned above former President Dwight Eisenhower's portrait and up the steps from the Bushes' portraits.

This area is not accessible during public tours, effectively placing them out of visitors' view.

The move breaks from long-standing tradition, where recent predecessors' portraits are typically displayed in high-traffic areas like the entryway or main staircase.

No explicit reason was provided by the White House for the specific relocations, but a White House official confirmed Obama's current placement and noted that portrait rearrangements are common during new administrations.

Earlier in April 2025, Obama's portrait was initially shifted to make way for a new painting of President Trump raising his fist after the 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

These changes align with broader White House makeovers under President Trump, including proposals for a $200 million ballroom addition and incorporating gold accents in the Oval Office.

Reactions have been polarized. Critics, including some media outlets, have described the decision as "insecure" or petty, suggesting it hides the legacies of predecessors amid ongoing tensions (e.g., related to past election interference claims or policy differences).

President Trump supporters on platforms like X have celebrated it as a bold or humorous move, with comments like "great move" or suggestions to relegate similar portraits (e.g., of fake pResident Biden) even further out of sight.

No direct responses from Obama, the late Bushes, or their representatives were mentioned in recent reports.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.