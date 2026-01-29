By Georgie English

January 30, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump is weighing up military action on Iran as he reportedly looks to oust the twisted regime from power by inspiring fresh protests.

The Ayatollah’s grip on power appears to be crumbling with the European Union now threatening to place his evil security forces on a terror blacklist over their brutal crackdown on demonstrators.

IN HIDING: Iran’s Ayatollah ‘moves underground to hide in bunker’ over fears of US strikes as regime ‘wages war on its own people’

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is reportedly hiding in an underground bunker due to fear of US airstrikes. Alamy

President Donald Trump is weighing up military action on Iran as he reportedly looks to oust the twisted regime from power by inspiring fresh protests. AP

Iranians attend an anti-government protest in Tehran which sparked a brutal and deadly crackdown from the regime. AP

HELL ON EARTH: Chilling new Iran atrocities revealed as Ayatollah orders death squads to ‘show no mercy’ & deliberately blind children

Families gather at the Kahrizak Coroner’s Office confronting rows of body bags as they search for relatives killed during the regime’s violent crackdown. Shutterstock Editorial

President Trump has now deployed a massive fleet of warships to face-off with Iran led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. AFP

Fears up to 36,500 people may have died at the hands of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s orders after nationwide protests against his rule erupted.

Civilians were gunned down on the streets with heartbroken families left to search through rows of body bags to help identify the dead.

Trump immediately vowed action after hearing about the horrors and has now deployed a massive fleet of warships to face-off with Iran.

He announced a “massive Armada” – led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln – is prepared to strike with “speed and violence” if necessary.

The US president warned the Ayatollah on Wednesday that “time is running out” to strike a deal with the US to stop a potential conflict.

Sources have now claimed President Trump may launch strikes on Tehran’s leadership in order to bring about a fresh uprising across the country.

President Trump is determined to help facilitate a “regime change” in Iran and believes it can be done through a mixture of strikes and renewed protests.

Washington‘s strikes could target Khamenei’s top brass and those responsible for the civilian killings, two US sources have claimed.

This would help weaken the already struggling regime to a point where protesters have the confidence to try to overthrow the government and security buildings, it has been said.

President Trump and his allies in the Middle East would get what they want, and US casualties would be minimized with foreign boots effectively never having to enter Iranian territory.

Another potential option is a much larger and definitive strike, the source says.

An option reportedly being discussed by President Trump’s aides is to launch a barrage of strikes on Iran’s ballistic missile stockpile or its nuclear enrichment programs.

President Trump has already attacked a number of nuclear sites in strikes last summer named Operation Midnight Hammer.

HAMMER BLOW

Inside Operation Midnight Hammer: How President Trump carried out an unprecedented Iran attack using decoys in a 37-hour covert mission

14 B-2 bombers were joined by more than 100 escort and support aircraft. Reuters

Over 125 US Air Force jets took part in the precision covert operation.

Alternatively, Washington is still looking to resolve the rising tensions diplomatically without the use of force.

President Trump urged Tehran to negotiate before it is too late, stressing:

“Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS – one that is good for all parties.”

Global allies of the US are all supporting President Trump on a potential plan.

Sir Keir Starmer said the UK agrees that something must be done to ensure Iran cannot develop nuclear weapons.

He told reporters out in Beijing: “The big issue, the big challenge here, is to ensure that Iran doesn’t get a nuclear programme and we all absolutely agree on that.

US troops readying up on board the USS Abraham Lincoln. AP

Protesters set light to a picture of the Ayatollah using cigarettes. Splash

The East Tehran General Directorate of Tax Affairs headquarters in Tehran was burned during protests.: Shutterstock Editorial

“We’re working with allies to that end, and that is the central focus I’m doing with our allies.”

The EU has also announced stinging terror sanctions on Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps – the armed forces responsible for the protest horrors.

The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas said the IRGC must be punished immediately to push the nation’s regime to the brink of collapse.

She said: “If you act as a terrorist, you should also be treated as a terrorist.

“This will put them (IRGC) on the same footing with al-Qaida, Hamas, Daesh.”

The strong move would place renewed pressure on Iran’s failing economy after its rial currency fell to a record low on Thursday.

But a defiant Iran is refusing to back down.

READY TO BLOW: Iran threatens to retaliate ‘like never before’ to any US attack after President Trump warns huge armada is ‘ready for violence.’

They threatened to strike back “like never before” if the US launches a single attack.

The regime has warned that any US-linked military base in the Middle East which sits within the 700km range of their ballistic missiles would instantly become a target.

Iranian-proxy terror groups, Houthi and Hezbollah, both vowed to support Tehran with an offensive if the US wants a war.

President Trump can call for support from several nations close to Iran with US forces spread across the region.

Over 23,500 troops are stationed across Kuwait and Qatar with another 20,000 from Bahrain, UAE, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

President Trump also has forces in Iraq, Syria and support from Israel.

A giant banner depicting a US aircraft carrier being struck was displayed at Enqelab Square in Tehran. Getty

The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas said the IRGC must be punished immediately to push the nation’s regime to the brink of collapse. EPA

READ MORE:

“Operation MIDNIGHT HAMMER” – Defense Secretary Hegseth and General Caine Detail Highly Classified and Sophisticated Iran Operation

U.S. Orders Evacuations as Iran Threatens Retaliation, Raising Fears of Imminent Strike

Iran critic will NOT be executed as Tehran tells President Trump, ‘The killing has stopped’ & waits to see if Don will launch a blitz

Iran urged to strike Diego Garcia base ‘immediately’

President Trump gives Iran chilling two-month deadline to fall into line & strike new nuke deal… or face the consequences

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump is contemplating military options to pressure or potentially destabilize the Iranian regime, while the European Union moves toward designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

According to sources close to the administration, President Trump’s strategy focuses on leveraging U.S. military presence to inspire renewed anti-regime protests in Iran, where demonstrations have persisted since late 2025 over economic hardships, women’s rights, and government crackdowns.

The EU is preparing sanctions, including adding the IRGC to its terrorist list after France reversed its opposition.

This would freeze assets, ban travel, and isolate the group financially, in response to the IRGC’s role in suppressing protests (with reports of over 500 deaths and thousands arrested since October 2025) and supporting proxy militias in Yemen, Iraq, and Lebanon.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.