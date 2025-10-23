By Cassandra MacDonald

October 23, 2025

President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has slapped illegal aliens with nearly $10 billion in fines, aiming to pressure them into self-deporting rather than draining taxpayer resources through lengthy court battles and forced removals.

According to DHS officials, more than 31,600 fine notices have been issued, totaling over $9.6 billion.

The new information about the fines was revealed by DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, who spoke with Breitbart News.

These penalties are designed to hit illegal aliens where it hurts, their wallets, while offering grace for those who choose voluntary departure.

Through the CBP Home mobile app, individuals who self-deport can earn a free flight home and a $1,000 stipend, all while maintaining the option for future legal re-entry.

Stay here illegally, however, and you’re looking at $1,000 daily fines, potential arrest, and a permanent ban on returning legally.

“Illegal aliens should use the CBP Home app to fly home for free and receive $1,000 stipend, while preserving the option to return the legal, right way,” McLaughlin told Breitbart.

McLaughlin added, “It’s an easy choice: Leave voluntarily and receive $1,000 check or stay and wait till you are fined $1,000 a day, arrested, and deported without a possibility to return legally.”

This strategy is part of a broader crackdown that’s already yielding massive results.

DHS reports show that over two million illegal aliens are no longer in the United States, with an estimated 1.6 million having self-deported voluntarily.

“The numbers don’t lie: 2 million illegal aliens have been removed or self-deported in just 250 days— proving that President Trump’s policies and Secretary Noem’s leadership are working and making American communities safe,” McLaughlin said in a press release about the deportations.

“Ramped-up immigration enforcement targeting the worst of the worst is removing more and more criminal illegal aliens off our streets every day and is sending a clear message to anyone else in this country illegally: Self-deport or we will arrest and deport you.”

Additionally, forced deportations have surged to over 515,000 for 2025.

That’s a total of more than two million gone.

Polls show Americans overwhelmingly support these efforts, with 56% backing the complete deportation of all illegal aliens.

78% of Americans support deporting criminal illegal aliens.

In a press release earlier this month, DHS said, “The good guys are winning. DHS will not be stopped or slowed down in its mission to make America safe again for every community.”

BOTTOMLINE

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), led by Secretary Kristi Noem, has imposed nearly $10 billion in civil fines on undocumented immigrants who have ignored final deportation orders, aiming to incentivize self-deportation by making non-compliance financially burdensome.

These penalties, which can reach up to $998 per day and apply retroactively for up to five years, stem from existing laws like the Immigration and Nationality Act but are now being aggressively enforced for the first time on a large scale.

The strategy builds on earlier measures from President Trump’s first term but has been ramped up significantly since his reelection.

For instance, in May 2025, DHS introduced a program offering a $1,000 stipend and free flights home for those who voluntarily self-deport via the CBP One app, framing it as a “cost-effective” alternative to forced removals that could save taxpayers money.

By October 2025, ICE reported being on track to deport nearly 600,000 individuals by year’s end, with many opting for self-deportation to preserve future legal reentry options.

