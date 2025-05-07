By Baxter Dmitry

May 7, 2025

The Trump administration’s Chemtrails Task Force is moving at lightning speed, shrugging off the mainstream’s mockery and the silence of captured institutions.

In just weeks, they’ve uncovered a series of bombshells: rogue chemtrails operations, pumping chemicals into our air, soil, and water are being run out of multiple government agencies, including the Pentagon’s darkest corner—DARPA.

That’s right, the same shadowy Deep State department behind the Covid vaccine is now tied to this assault on our skies.

And the source? None other than HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has revealed that these chemtrails aren’t just experiments gone wrong—they’re part of a deliberate plan for massive depopulation, targeting tens of millions of lives.

He’s not stopping there.

Kennedy revealed that the Chemtrails Task Force is so overwhelmed with evidence of wrongdoing, they’re preparing to appoint a Chemtrails Czar to focus solely on holding the culprits accountable.

The Deep State players behind this? They’re not just faceless suits. They’re power brokers, names you know, who thought their secrets were safe.

But the task force is closing in. Losing their jobs is the least of their worries—justice is coming, and it’s unrelenting.

For years they gaslit us. They called us conspiracy theorists. Laughed at us on TV.

But the gaslighting doesn’t work anymore. The veil is lifting.

Thanks to people like yourself, the movement has become too big to ignore.

Want to see the evidence of this?

There was a time—not so long ago—when a woman like this would’ve been mocked, dismissed with a smirk by some smug TV host, and laughed at by an audience too blind or too scared to question the official narrative.

But the tide is turning.

This time, the audience listened. Respectfully. Because more and more people are waking up to what’s happening in the skies above their heads.

And when she asked her question, she didn’t get a deflection or a scripted line. She got a straight answer from none other than the HHS Secretary himself—RFK Jr.

And what he said was nothing short of a bombshell.

One day historians will talk about this appearance on Dr. Phil as a key moment in the history of the US.

RFK Jr just confirmed that DARPA, the same military-industrial Deep State psychopaths responsible for developing the mRNA vaccine ten years before the plandemic, are now spraying us with a toxic cocktail of deadly chemicals from 15,000 feet.

This is a huge revelation and there is no going back from this.

RFK Jr also confirmed what his former running mate Nicole Shanahan has previously stated. The Trump administration has a clandestine team, the Chemtrails Task Force, dedicated to ending this crime against humanity.

And the next step is bringing in a Chemtrails Czar to hold these criminals accountable.

This isn’t just talk. The task force is already at work, bringing together insiders from the FAA, the military, and even the private sector.

They’re analyzing flight data, cross-referencing intel, and using AI to comb through the evidence shared on social media.

But here’s the catch—you are a key part of this operation.

Every piece of footage you upload to social media is a vital piece of the puzzle.

It’s not just about showing the world what’s happening—it’s feeding the task force with real-time, actionable intel.

This isn’t just about collecting evidence. It’s about overwhelming the system with truth, forcing the truth to emerge until they can no longer hide.

So, keep recording. Keep uploading. You’re directly helping the task force’s machine-learning AI systems connect the dots and uncover the truth behind the skies we’ve all been forced to endure.

We’ve already made major breakthroughs.

And while the trolls, limited hangouts and controlled opposition keep trying to distract and mislead with half-truths and deflections—don’t fall for it.

Stay focused. You’re not crazy, and you’re not alone.

We’re uncovering the full picture, piece by piece—and it’s thanks to people like you who refuse to be silenced.

Our movement has forced the US government to investigate its own dark recesses.

And the UK government has been forced to admit it is engaging in dangerous geoengineering activities.

This is no longer theory — it’s confirmed.

The new UK government, following a secretive meeting with a Bill Gates doppelganger, has quietly announced plans to dim the sun by spraying reflective particles into our skies.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIII – Bill Gates)

No debate. No vote. No public consent.

What was once dismissed as conspiracy is now unfolding in plain sight.

And for those who’ve been paying attention, the writing has been on the sky for years.

Since the UK government announced their new plans, we are already seeing the beginning of the fallout.

Bees—absolutely essential to life on Earth—are dying off in staggering numbers.

Millions of Bees Drop Dead Across the UK as Sun-Blocking Chemtrails Program Goes Live

UK scientists to launch outdoor geoengineering experiments

Blocking sunlight could temporarily slow the climate crisis but the technologies remain highly controversial

And now birds are dropping from the sky by the millions across the United States. But don’t worry, they tell us… Nothing to see here, folks.

Scientists issue urgent warning after alarming collapse of bird populations across the US: 'We have a full-on emergency'

A report from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology shows that bird populations across every U.S. habitat are plummeting, with 229 species in urgent need of help.

And the impacts go far beyond birdwatching, pointing to deeper risks for ecosystems, economies, and human health.

North America has lost nearly 3 billion birds since 1970.

They’re counting on the public reacting just like they did during the COVID playbook—scared, obedient, and unquestioning.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any darker—RFK has confirmed that weather patterns, mass formation psychosis, and even social unrest might not be as “natural” as we’re led to believe.

And that DARPA, the same agency spraying the skies with deadly toxins, also played a leading role in poisoning billions of people around the world during the plandemic—and they are not finished with the depopulation agenda yet.

Exactly as we have been saying for years.

The silver lining to the spraying of silver iodide and other toxins into our skies is this: millions more people are waking up.

Even those who once dismissed chemtrails as nothing more than a tinfoil-hat conspiracy are starting to question what’s really going on above their heads.

But that would be far too sensible for the global elite to accept.

We all know the late Bill Gates—the same man behind the plan to dim the sun—has an almost obsessive hatred of trees, plants, and anything that thrives in sunlight.

Blocking the sun, chopping down trees, and spraying chemtrails over population centers is just a piece of a much larger agenda—an agenda that has been in the works for decades.

We’re talking about the same powerful forces that orchestrated the development of the mRNA vaccines long before Moderna and Pfizer ever got their hands on them.

As RFK Jr. points out, the “clot shots” weren’t developed by heroic Big Pharma companies in record time to save humanity, as the mainstream media fairy tale would have you believe.

They were a bioweapon developed by NIH and military contractors at DARPA, years before the plandemic, and then rolled out with military precision when the global elite gave the order.

As Harmeet Dhillon, the US assistant attorney general for the civil rights division, said this week, the COVID plandemic was a form of euthanasia rolled out by the global elite as part of their longstanding depopulation agenda.

And this wasn’t hyperbole or exaggeration.

The truth about the chemtrails agenda, and the revelation that it is being controlled by the same people working behind the scenes on the Covid plandemic and vaccine rollout, proves the world is still firmly in the grip of their diabolical plans.

WATCH:

READ MORE:

President Trump’s Chemtrails Task Force Busts Federal Op, Begins Prosecuting Spray Chiefs

President Trump Launches Chemtrails Task Force with Power to Arrest ‘Geoengineering Criminals’

RFK Jr. Vows to End Secret Government ‘Chemtrails Crimes’ as Part of Trump Administration

President Trump’s Chemtrails Task Force Makes First Major Geoengineering Arrest in U.S.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.