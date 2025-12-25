By Jordan Conradson

December 26, 2025

President Trump delivered a short and sweet Christmas message on Wednesday evening in typical Donald Trump fashion, wishing a Merry Christmas to all.

“Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly,” President Trump said before highlighting his work during his first year in office to end woke insanity and to restore law and order, national security, and the economy.

Full statement below:

This message quickly garnered significant engagement, with over 500,000 likes and millions of views within hours.

It was widely covered by media outlets, framing it as a mix of holiday greetings, political jabs, and boasts about economic and policy achievements.

President Trump made similar comments in his address to the nation last week, where he touted his accomplishments to fix the mess criminal Biden left him when he came into office on January 20, 2025.

This includes the southern border, where not a single alien has illegally entered the country in seven months, drugs entering the US are down 94%, and we are seeing reverse migration for the first time in 50 years; his efforts to restore law and order in Washington, DC and around the nation with Federal troops and agents; restoring American military strength; bringing the economy back and prices down from when the last Administration and Congress “looted our Treasury for trillions of dollars” over the last four years; job creation this year, 100% of which was in the private sector, not government employees; and more.

President Trump further announced a “warrior dividend,” stating, “In honor of our nation’s founding in 1776, we are sending every soldier $1,776.”

