By Ethan White

September 12, 2025

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals handed down a critical decision late Tuesday night, pausing a blatant Deep State judicial attack against President Trump’s constitutional authority to deploy National Guard troops in lawless Democrat-run cities like Los Angeles.

This wasn’t just a legal battle — it was a covert operation to seize control of federal military power and hand it to globalist operatives embedded in state governments and federal courts.

This is a battle between a sovereign President elected by the people and an invisible web of Clinton-installed operatives, Soros-funded governors, and black-robed tyrants trying to fracture the Republic from the inside.

And they just lost.

The Judicial Coup: Breyer, Newsom doppelganger, and the United Nations Agenda

On orders from the late Gavin Newsom Doppelganger, California’s disgraced governor and longtime Deep State handler, Judge Charles Breyer (yes, the brother of SCOTUS liberal Stephen Breyer) blocked President Trump from deploying the federalized National Guard to Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIX – Gavin Newsom)

Why? Because the riots spiraling out of control were no longer random.

They were coordinated. They were planned.

Breyer accused President Trump of violating the Posse Comitatus Act, a law created to prevent military enforcement of civilian law.

But here’s the detail they never mention:

The Posse Comitatus Act does not apply when the National Guard is activated under Title 10 and deployed in defense of national security under the Insurrection Act — a tool President Trump has legally invoked in the past to deal with organized domestic subversion.

Breyer’s real goal was never about legality. It was about stalling the military cleanup operation across California — one that threatens to expose massive child trafficking corridors, biolab installations, and foreign mercenary training hubs operating inside “sanctuary” zones.

What kind of judge blocks military reinforcements while Los Angeles is burning, Marines are on standby, and 4,000 National Guard troops have already been deployed to protect citizens?

A compromised one.

What They’re Covering Up in Los Angeles

Let’s talk about why LA matters.

Behind the smoke of “racial justice protests” and “civil unrest,” the military under President Trump’s command has been systematically dismantling Deep State infrastructure across Southern California.

You don’t hear this on CNN, but between May and August, over:

112 underground tunnels were mapped between Los Angeles and San Diego

17 CCP-affiliated safe houses were raided near Long Beach

Three bioweapon storage depots were discovered in the East Hollywood district, disguised as humanitarian NGO offices.

And those 700 U.S. Marines deployed earlier this summer?

They weren’t just handling riots. They were assisting in classified domestic extraction missions—removing high-value traffickers and black-ops contractors tied to the Obama-era intelligence community.

This is why Newsom’s doppelganger panicked.

This is why Breyer intervened.

Because President Trump’s forces were getting too close.

The Global Elite’s Judicial Firewall

Breyer is not acting alone. He’s part of a larger judicial firewall built under the Clinton-Bush-Obama regime.

These judges were not appointed for justice. They were appointed to cover.

Cover for what?

For the dark money running through the Ninth Circuit via NGOs “defending civil rights” while secretly coordinating with foreign intelligence

For the UN-backed migration pipelines that feed both the illegal voting rolls and child trafficking markets.

For DARPA-funded mind control testing being run in California correctional facilities, buried under sealed court orders.

And most importantly — cover to block President Trump from using lawful military power to drain their nests.

Breyer claimed President Trump was building a “national police force.”

That’s projection. It’s Obama’s 2016 plan, revived by criminal Biden’s shadow cabinet, to merge federal law enforcement with global surveillance systems like Palantir and Clearview AI.

The takedown of America is a coordinated, treasonous, lawless affair that’s being run by corrupt criminals who are impostors working for an illegitimate criminal regime that rigged the 2020 election.

President Trump is not building a national police force. He’s dismantling the one they already built.

The Ninth Circuit’s Move: A White Hat Backchannel?

So how did the Ninth Circuit — historically one of the most left-leaning courts in America — suddenly side with President Trump?

Because not all of it is compromised. There are White Hats still embedded in key judicial circuits.

It’s been part of “Devolution Phase II”, a continuity-of-government operation that began under President Trump’s first term and was reactivated after he was re-inaugurated in January 2025.

Sources close to military legal advisors suggest that the three-judge panel that granted the administrative stay included at least one judge directly briefed by the DOD on ongoing national security threats tied to the California unrest.

This wasn’t just a legal stay — it was permission to proceed with ongoing military operations under federal jurisdiction.

President Trump has retaken military control, and its game on.

What’s Next: Federalized Cities & Martial Law Rollouts?

With Los Angeles back under federal oversight, expect immediate action in:

San Francisco , where more than 9 foreign surveillance nodes have been detected near City Hall and UN Plaza

Oakland , a known trafficking hub with multiple whistleblower reports of CIA cut-out safehouses

Sacramento, where Imposter Newsom’s team is rumored to be storing biometric voter data for foreign intel exchanges

This is not just cleanup — it’s counterinsurgency. And under President Trump’s direct orders, this operation is scaling across state lines.

Insider chatter from military intel forums suggests that Chicago, Philadelphia, and Seattle are next in line for federal National Guard deployments — not just to stop riots, but to seize digital evidence, arrest compromised officials and dismantle illegal citywide surveillance systems.

The Clock Is Ticking on the Elites

Everything the globalists built is unraveling.

Their judicial pawns are being overruled

Their blue-state sanctuaries are being federally occupied

Their money trails are exposed through QFS intercepts.

Their biolabs, tunnels, MK-Ultra satellites, and off-book contractors are being rooted out and destroyed.

The Ninth Circuit didn’t just side with President Trump. It confirmed that he still holds the sword — and he’s wielding it now, with precision.

The Breyer ruling was their attempt to delay.

The Ninth Circuit stay was the signal: The purge continues.

Trust What You See

Ignore the headlines. Look at the actions:

Marines on the streets

Blackhawk activity over urban zones

Communication blackouts in federal buildings

Courtrooms issuing conflicting rulings, like a machine tearing itself apart

You’re not imagining it. It’s real. It’s happening. And President Trump is at the helm.

The elite thought the courts would protect them. But they underestimated the will of the people — and the Commander-in-Chief they tried to bury.

He’s not going anywhere. And neither are we.

September 10, 2025. Mark it.

The day President Trump took back California — and the Deep State lost another battlefield. And they won’t get it back.

White House insiders now confirm intelligence linking Antifa cells to foreign funding streams tied to George Soros, Open Society Foundations, and UN influence operations.

READ MORE:

JAG Hangs Traitor CA National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Lynn Williams for Insurrection & Treason

President Trump: National Guard Could Be Used in Other Sanctuary Cities

Feds mobilize the National Guard as riots over immigration raids wreak havoc on Los Angeles

REPORT: Evidence Suggests Los Angeles “Riots” Over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Raids Could Be Government‑Funded

BOTTOMLINE

In June 2025, amid protests and riots in Los Angeles related to federal immigration enforcement actions, President Trump federalized approximately 4,000 members of the California National Guard (over Governor Gavin Newsom’s doppelganger's objection) and mobilized about 700 U.S. Marines to the area.

President Trump described the deployment as necessary to protect federal property and personnel, but Newsom sued, arguing it violated the 10th Amendment (states' rights over their National Guard) and the Posse Comitatus Act (which limits federal military involvement in domestic law enforcement).

On June 7, 2025, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer (a Clinton appointee and brother of retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer) initially issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) blocking the federalization, calling it an unlawful overreach that turned the military into a "national police force."

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals quickly stayed that order, allowing the deployment to proceed temporarily while the case advanced.

On September 9, 2025, a three-judge panel (including Trump appointee Judge Patrick Bumatay) issued an administrative stay, pausing Breyer's order and allowing federal control of the National Guard to continue in Los Angeles pending a full appeal hearing.

Supporters see it as necessary for border security and riot control, while critics warn of authoritarian overreach.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.