June 3, 2025

Left-wing media outlets, including CNN, Mediaite, and NBC, have scrambled to spin the narrative, falsely claiming President Trump confused “transgender” with “transgenic” mice, even though taxpayer watchdog White Coat Waste has extensively documented how NIH and other federal agencies wasted 100s of millions to create “transfemale” and “transmasculine” lab animals via surgeries and hormones to mimic transgender people.

In an article about President Trump bringing up the transgender tests during his address before Congress, CNN initially claimed President Trump had misspoken, suggesting he meant “transgenic” mice, genetically modified animals used in medical research, instead of “transgender” mice.

This framing implied President Trump was either ignorant or deliberately misleading.

However, CNN’s fact-check fell apart when the White House provided documentation confirming the studies involved hormone treatments on mice to mimic transgender human conditions, not genetic modifications.

Only one of the NIH studies mentioned “transgenic” mice, and even then, it was in the context of transgender analogs.

These mice were not even “transgenic” in the traditional sense. They were hormonally altered to study biological effects, a process that doesn’t align with the media’s spin.

CNN was forced to issue a correction, admitting their initial report was inaccurate.

CNN edits fact-check saying President Trump 'falsely claimed' there were trans experiments on mice

Despite the correction, some journalists, like NBC’s White House correspondent Garrett Haake, continue to peddle this disinformation and ignore the retraction.

In a post on X, Haake called the transgender lab tests a “thoroughly debunked claim,” but was quickly met with photos of the experiments by WCW Vice President Justin Goodman.

In a comment about the media lies, Goodman told The Gateway Pundit:

Before President Donald Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency began slashing funds, $400 million in active grants were allocated in whole or in part to the study of transgender animal testing.

These experiments ranged from surgically altering the gonads of rats to mimic sex-change procedures to force-feeding testosterone to adolescent mice.

In one example, a $1,155,503 grant, uncovered by White Coat Waste (WCW) and highlighted by The Gateway Pundit, gave $1,155,503 to the University of the Pacific to castrate male rats and inject them with estrogen, remove female rats’ ovaries and inject them with testosterone, and then overdose them with GHB to “evaluate the potential for altered toxicity/overdose risk in transgender men and women.”

WCW INVESTIGATION: $10M+ Wasted to Create Transgender Mice and Monkeys

New Details:

“GHB toxicokinetics will be evaluated in OVX and castrated animals in the presence or absence of individual male and female sex hormones. Hormone replacement studies in the opposite sex (cross-sex hormone therapy) will evaluate the potential for altered toxicity/overdose risk in transgender men and women,” the grant description reads.

Other now-defunct research included a $299,240 grant to create “transmasculine” lab animals by giving female mice testosterone and removing their ovaries and a $442,444 grant to sterilize animals, inject them with hormone therapies, and then inflict wounds to mimic transgender humans receiving gender-affirming surgeries.

