By Douglas Simpson | Harvey Geh | Georgie English

March 11, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has warned Iran that the US “haven’t won enough” yet as he vowed to keep pounding the regime until he achieves “ultimate victory”.

Massive US-Israeli airstrikes rocked Tehran overnight as the US president celebrated the success of his military operation – even at one point declaring his goals are “pretty much complete”.

Massive joint US-Israeli airstrikes continued to rock Tehran overnight. X

Smoke plumes billow from the site of airstrikes near Azadi Tower in western Tehran. AFP

The Iranian capital was left ablaze following the onslaught with major blasts being seen in nearby Karaj which caused plumes of smoke and fireballs.

Iran fired back with strikes on Israel, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait but caused little damage with the missiles and drone mainly intercepted.

President Trump said he has obliterated Tehran’s navy, air force and communications and now expects the conflict to be “finished pretty quickly”.

His confidence sparked a renewed sense of relief over global trade markets as oil prices tumbled below $90 following a day of highs where a barrel of crude neared $120.

President Trump told CBS News: “I think the war is very complete, pretty much.

President Trump says Iran war will end “very soon” at Florida news conference

“If you look, they have nothing left. They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force.

“Wrapping up is all in my mind.”

Later, in a speech to Republicans at his Mar-a-Lago complex in Florida, he said: “We took a little excursion, because we felt we had to get rid of some people.

“We’ve already won in many ways, but we haven’t won enough.

“We go forward, more determined than ever to achieve ultimate victory that will end this danger once and for all.”

Explaining his decision to strike Iran 10 days ago, he said: “I thought they were going to attack us. They did something very foolish, very stupid.”

Asked if the war would end as early as this week, President Trump replied: “No… but soon, I think soon, very soon.”

He added: “We’re protecting the world from these lunatics very successfully.”

President Trump later took to Truth Social to say Iran will face “death, fire and fury” if they continue to block off global oil trade in the Strait of Hormuz.

The price of oil worryingly peaked on Monday before gradually falling today after the defiant US president vowed to hit the evil regime “twenty times harder” to help end the war.

US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) at Iran. REUTERS

A flash of light turned the Iranian capital ablaze. X

Israel’s air defence systems intercept a projectile over northern Israel tonight. EPA

Iran responded to President Trump by accusing him of “attacking blindly” because he has “failed to execute plan A”.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: “They thought that in a matter of two or three days they could go for regime change and achieve a rapid, clean victory, but they failed.

“I don’t think they have any realistic endgame in mind. They have just started attacking us blindly.”

It comes as President Trump held a phone call with Vladimir Putin on Monday – with the pair discussing the war in both Iran and Ukraine.

The Russian leader said he wanted to be “helpful” in resolving the crisis, President Trump claimed.

But Putin previously offered his “unwavering support” to Mojtaba Khamenei – the new Supreme Leader and son of the slain Ayatollah.

Ali Khamenei was wiped out in a US-Israeli blitz on February 28 – with Iran launching waves of retaliatory strikes across the Gulf states in response.

The US has struck over 5,000 Iranian targets, including 51 ships as the tit-for-tat strikes continue.

Speaking on the global energy crisis, President Trump added:

“I will not allow a terrorist regime to hold the world hostage and attempt to stop the globe’s oil supply, and if Iran does anything to do that, they’ll get hit at a much, much harder level.”

Explaining that the US was “very close to finishing” Iran’s chokehold on the strait, he said: “We’re in a very good position, but it’s very unfair to the other parts of the world.”

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed early on in the campaign. Getty

Strikes on Iran have destroyed the nation’s navy and air force, the president claimed. Getty

Joint US-Israeli strikes have rocked Tehran for days now. AFP

Later on Monday, President Trump said he would be lifting sanctions on several countries to reduce oil prices.

He didn’t specify which countries would be subject to these changes, but it comes after earlier reports that Russian oil could benefit from such a move.

The war in the Middle East has continued to spill into several different countries as it enters its second week.

On Monday, stunning footage showed the moment an RAF Typhoon fighter jet blasted a suspected Iranian drone out of the skies.

It comes as Iran’s reeling regime continues to launch missile and drone strikes across the region targeting US assets.

The Gulf states, including Bahrain, have been struck several times since the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last month.

Several drones were also downed by UK ground troops in Iraq and F-35B Lightning jets over Jordan last week.

Troops from the Royal Artillery were deployed in Saudi Arabia with HVM Stormer air defence launchers to fend off missiles targeting the kingdom’s oil fields.

On Monday, NATO destroyed a second Iranian missile over Turkey as Putin offered his “unwavering support” to the regime’s new Supreme Leader.

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, has taken over the reins of the reeling nation but within hours of his appointment he was confirmed as being wounded by “the enemy”.

Putin congratulated Khamenei, the son of the slain Ayatollah, saying he is confident he will continue his father’s work “with honour”.

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth has also vowed that President Donald Trump is prepared to “go as far as we need” to achieve America and Israel‘s goals in the Middle East.

Iran has also apologised for attacking its neighbours with deadly strikes in recent days.

Fire burns along Tehran’s Koohsar Boulevard, Iran, after oil depots were targeted. Reuters

President Trump is said to be unhappy about the election of Mojtaba Khamenei to the top spot in the regime. AP

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump has issued mixed signals regarding the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran, which began on February 28, 2026, following Iran’s attacks on regional neighbors.

In recent statements, President Trump described the conflict as “very complete, pretty much,” suggesting that U.S. objectives are largely achieved and that the war could end “soon,” potentially within weeks or less, as operations are ahead of schedule.

He emphasized that Iran’s military capabilities have been severely degraded, claiming the country has “nothing left in a military sense,” with no effective navy, air force, or communications, and that 80% of their missile launchers have been destroyed.

President Trump warned that Iran “will be hit very hard” today, with the U.S. considering expanded targets, including new areas and groups previously off-limits, and signaling that the “big wave” of strikes hasn’t even started yet.

