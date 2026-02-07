By Joe Mannion

February 8, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has ordered Russia and Ukraine to bring their bloody four-year conflict to an end by June.

The war is showing no signs of abating after dictator Vladimir Putin hammered Ukrainian power plants last night, sparking mass outages in freezing temperatures.

US President Donald Trump has set a June deadline for the end of the Ukraine war. Getty

Russia unleashed a wave of strikes against key Ukrainian power plants last night. East2West

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has broken promises to halt strikes on Ukraine’s energy sites. Reuters

The wave of coordinated strikes unleashed fresh winter terror over western and central Ukraine, leaving millions facing emergency blackouts in freezing temperatures.

It comes after Putin already violated a ceasefire agreement in which he promised President Trump he would not bomb Ukrainian cities during a cold snap.

The Russian tyrant blitzed the country’s energy infrastructure on Friday night as temperatures plummeted to -24C in Kyiv.

ONSLAUGHT CONTINUES

Cruel Putin IGNORES ceasefire announced by President Trump as Russia pounds Ukraine’s freezing cities… while Zelensky ‘dares’ Vlad

Firefighters work at a facility of an industrial enterprise hit during an overnight Russian drone strike in Odesa. Reuters

Aftermath of a Russian Shahed drone attack in Vilnyansk, Zaporizhia. Getty

The Kremlin has attacked Ukraine’s power grid relentlessly during cold periods since its invasion began nearly four years ago.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters yesterday that Washington has given the two warring countries until June to reach an agreement to end the conflict.

“They will do everything to end the war and want a clear schedule,” he added.

“If the June deadline is not met, the Trump administration will likely put pressure on both sides to meet it.”

The upcoming round of trilateral talks is due to take place next week – likely in Miami – and will focus heavily on exclusive demands both sides are clinging onto.

Putin wants Ukraine to cede the entire Donbas region – a condition Kyiv says it will never accept.

NATO fighter jets were scrambled last night as Polish authorities rushed to shut sections of its airspace as Russian missiles and drones soared overhead.

At a maternity hospital in Lviv, newborn babies were rushed into underground shelters within minutes of being born as explosions rocked the city.

“All these babies would be sleeping peacefully if it weren’t for the Russians,” one social media post said.

“The first minutes of their lives they are spending under Russian attack.”

Zelensky confirmed the strikes in a statement on X, writing: “Last night’s attack involved more than 400 drones and around 40 missiles of various types.

“The main targets were the energy grid, generation facilities, and distribution substations.

Volodymyr Zelensky has called for more pressure to be put on Russia. AFP

A neonatal ward sits empty after babies were rushed to shelters. East2West

Several key facilities have been damaged. East2West

“Wherever the security situation allows, rescue and repair operations continue at the sites of Russian strikes.”

The heaviest blow fell on the Burshtyn thermal power plant in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, one of the most important energy hubs in western Ukraine and a key link to the European electricity network.

The crucial plant stabilizes electricity supplies across the region.

Ukrainian monitoring channels reported that around 12 sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles targeted Burshtyn in the concentrated strike, alongside waves of attack drones.

Multiple explosions were reported from around 4am as air raid sirens wailed for hours.

“Every day, Russia could choose real diplomacy, but it chooses new strikes,” said Zelensky.

“It is crucial that everyone who supports the trilateral negotiations respond to this.

“Moscow must be deprived of the ability to use the cold as leverage against Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian President also told reporters that the US has given the two warring countries until June to reach an agreement to end the war.

Other energy strikes sites include the Dobrotvir plant in the Lviv region, the Ladyzhyn plant in Vinnytsia, the Trypilska plant near Kyiv, and a major high-voltage substation serving the capital.

Thousands have been forced to take shelter in metro stations. Reuters

The strikes have caused widespread devastation. East2West

Mobile heating tents deployed in response to electricity and heating shortages caused by Russian strikes. Shutterstock Editorial

Emergency power cuts were put in force by Ukraine’s national operator, UkrEnergo, which warned the system is under severe strain.

Multiple regions including the capital Kyiv and its surrounding area are currently experiencing blackouts.

Explosions were reported in Rivne, Vinnytsia and Kropyvnytskyi, while drones targeted Volyn and other western regions.

Horrifying footage of a massive fire at a Roshen confectionery plant in the Kyiv region has also emerged.

The flagship company is owned by former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, the billionaire businessman who led the country from 2014 to 2019 and is widely known as the country’s “Chocolate King”.

READ MORE:

Is THIS the US missile that will force Putin to make peace? JASSM cruise missile could obliterate 30 key Russian bases

From tactical nuke to 7,600mph missile & 50k-troop assault…6 ways Vladimir Putin could respond to Ukraine blitz after President Trump call

President Trump Proposes U.S. Takeover of Ukrainian Nuclear Plants

Putin / Zelensky Summit in Works as Territory Concessions Confirmed by President Trump & Zelensky

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump is pushing for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war by June, according to statements from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This deadline comes amid escalating tensions, with Russian forces launching major strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, leading to widespread power outages across the country.

The attacks follow the expiration of a short-lived “energy ceasefire” that President Trump claimed he had personally negotiated with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.