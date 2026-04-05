Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
janet kessler's avatar
janet kessler
12h

Hope he quits his empty threats soon; it's looking like he won't do it - and he needs to IMO. While the rest of the world leaders acquiesce, and look as though they want a world where everybody's a leader running the world like one giant committee - you know committees, they rarely accomplish a thing except continue to plan follow-ups. We've probably all been a part of that at one time or another and to me, it's pure weakness at a time we need loads of strength and don't give a rat's butt what other countries 'feel.'

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture