August 19, 2025

Before his meetings today with Western leaders and Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House to bring peace to Ukraine, President Trump dropped a BOMB on TRUTH Social.

President Trump vowed to rid the country of mail-in voting, voting machines, and clean up elections.

President Trump will sign an executive order to rid the country of mail-in voting and highly “inaccurate” voting machines.

Just this past weekend we witnessed another instance of an elected Democrat in Michigan stuffing a ballot box with mail-in votes.

This is not an isolated event.

President Donald Trump, in his second term, announced on August 18, 2025, via a post on Truth Social that he plans to issue an executive order aimed at eliminating mail-in ballots and electronic voting machines ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

He described mail-in voting as prone to fraud and voting machines as "highly inaccurate" and "very expensive," vowing to lead a national movement to replace them with paper ballots, same-day voting, and voter ID requirements to "bring HONESTY" to future elections.

President Trump has long maintained that widespread mail-in voting led to fraud in the 2020 election, a claim he reiterated in this announcement, accusing Democrats of "cheating at levels never seen before."

The president's statement has drawn widespread criticism from Democrats and voting rights groups, who argue that such measures would disenfranchise voters, particularly in rural areas, the elderly, and military personnel overseas, while suppressing turnout.

Legal experts question the constitutionality of a federal executive order overriding state election laws, as elections are primarily managed by states under the U.S. Constitution.

Supporters, however, praise it as a step toward election integrity, echoing President Trump's past concerns about foreign interference and ballot security.

This move comes amid ongoing debates over election security following the 2024 election, where President Trump secured victory.

If implemented, it could face immediate court challenges and require congressional action for permanence.

