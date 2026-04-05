Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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theSARfellow
15h

Some people need to be hit upside the head in order to get their attention..

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🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
18h

well this confirms it. trump is a shriner.

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