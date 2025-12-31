By FE News Desk

January 1, 2026

President Donald Trump has issued his first two vetoes of his second term in office.

He rejected two bills that had been passed in the Congress due to bipartisan support, news agency Reuters reported quoting the White House.

Which bills did he block?

The Republican leader has vetoed a pipeline measure and legislation that would include more land for the Miccosukee Tribe in Florida, the White House said on X.

The pipeline bill, known as the Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act, was passed by both the House and the Senate by voice vote, indicating overwhelming bipartisan support.

The legislation aimed to facilitate completing a pipeline project to bring clean water to south-eastern Colorado.

“Enough is enough. My Administration is committed to preventing American taxpayers from funding expensive and unreliable policies. Ending the massive cost of taxpayer handouts and restoring fiscal sanity is vital to economic growth and the fiscal health of the Nation,” President Trump said in a message to Congress, explaining his veto of one of the bills, H.R. 131, which aims to lower the payments certain communities in Colorado make for the construction of a water pipeline.

The second bill that President Trump vetoed is known as the Miccosukee Reserved Area Amendments Act, H.R. 504, which would expand the Miccosukee Reserved Area in Florida to include part of the Everglades National Park known as Osceola Camp.

It also passed Congress by voice vote.

The White House said President Trump had also vetoed a measure to spend $14 million to protect the Osceola Camp within the Everglades National Park that is inhabited by members of the Miccosukee tribe of Native Americans, which has fought President Trump’s makeshift immigrant detention center “Alligator Alcatraz” in the Everglades. A federal judge has now ordered the detention center to be shut down.

The legislation was sponsored by representative Carlos Gimenez, whose office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on President Trump’s veto.

President Trump has accused the Miccosukee Tribe of seeking “to obstruct reasonable immigration policies that the American people decisively voted for when I was elected.”

How many bills has President Trump vetoed in the past?

President Trump has vetoed 10 bills during his first term and only one of the vetoes was overridden by Congress.

The first veto came two years into his term, on a Senate joint resolution that sought to terminate a national emergency he had declared on the Southern border.

President Trump has sparred with Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis over the governor’s refusal to release Tina Peters, a former election official and prominent 2020 election denier, from state prison.

Earlier this month, President Trump granted Peters a full federal pardon, which does not erase her state charges. Polis has said it’s a matter for the courts to decide.

The administration previously announced that it would close a critical research center in the state, with the White House implying that it was taking aim at the institution because of Polis.

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, an ally of President Trump who sponsored H.R. 131, said in a post on X, “This isn’t over.”

CNN has reached out to Boebert’s office for additional comment.

This isn’t the first time Boebert has been at odds with the president. She recently disagreed with President Trump’s strong resistance to releasing files related to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

President Trump eventually signed the bipartisan bill to release the files, hundreds of thousands of which the Justice Department made public earlier this month with heavy redactions.

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump issued his first vetoes of his second term on December 30, 2025, rejecting two bipartisan infrastructure-related bills that had passed Congress.

The vetoes targeted measures seen as non-controversial by some, but President Trump cited concerns over taxpayer costs and potential inefficiencies in his statements.

These actions mark a shift toward using veto power early in President Trump’s second term, potentially signaling tensions with Congress despite Republican majorities.

No immediate override attempts have been reported, as both bills passed with strong but not necessarily veto-proof support.

