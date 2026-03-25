By Cassandra MacDonald

March 26, 2026

The statement came hours after President Trump issued a direct ultimatum to Iran on Saturday night, demanding the regime fully open the Strait of Hormuz without threats within 48 hours or face devastating military strikes on its power plants.

The president wrote:

Earlier in the day, President Trump blasted the Democrats for holding up Department of Homeland Security funding, which is causing TSA officers to go without pay.

Their tantrum has caused absolute chaos in airports, with hours-long lines and nearly 400 TSA officers quitting.

Senate Democrats are actively blocking the SAVE America Act, legislation that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

The bill passed the House earlier this year with strong Republican support, but Democrats have vowed to filibuster it, claiming it amounts to voter suppression.

The president vowed on Saturday afternoon that if they continued their petulant holdup, he would deploy ICE agents to airports to handle security and detain illegal aliens while they’re at it.

Trump wrote:

READ MORE:

President Trump gives Iran 48-hour Ultimatum to Reopen Strait of Hormuz or Face Strikes on Power Plants

President Trump Warns ‘We Haven’t Won Enough’ as Massive Strikes Rock Iran – after Saying War was ‘Pretty Much Complete’

PRESIDENT TRUMP DECLARES FINAL VICTORY OVER IRAN: US Military nears100% Objectives as Tehran Collapses and AMERICA Stops Protecting Foreign Oil Routes for Good!

‘Punishable by DEATH’: President Trump Floats Execution for Democrats Who Urged Soldiers to Disobey Illegal Orders

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump has long argued that America’s most serious problems—open borders, energy dependence, regulatory overreach, cultural radicalism, and what he calls “weaponized” institutions—come from within, not from abroad.

In his worldview, neutralizing Iran (a regime that spent decades chanting “Death to America,” funding terrorism, and racing toward nuclear weapons) simply clears the deck so the real fight can focus on defeating those policies at home.

Critics see this as inflammatory and unpresidential, arguing that labeling roughly half the country (or at least its elected representatives) as the “greatest enemy” erodes democratic norms and risks real violence.

Both sides are operating in a hyper-polarized environment where “enemy” language has become depressingly common.

The factual reality is simpler: external threats like a nuclear-armed Iran are serious, but internal dysfunction—runaway debt, eroding trust in institutions, and policy failures that weaken the country—can indeed do more long-term damage.

President Trump is making his judgment loudly and without apology, as he always does. The war with Iran isn’t over, the Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint, and domestic politics are about to get even louder.

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