Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben's avatar
Ben
2h

Trump is taking down the United States the same way he took down his Trump Foundation, Trump University and Trumps Atlantic City Casino that was torn down.

Reply
Share
3 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture