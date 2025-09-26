By American Media Group

September 26, 2025

THE ORIGINAL SHIELD: HOW AMERICA WAS PROTECTED FROM GOVERNMENT LIES

In 1948, in the aftermath of World War II and Nazi propaganda machines, Congress passed the Smith–Mundt Act, a law designed as a steel wall between the U.S. government and its own citizens.

The principle was simple but sacred: Washington could not use taxpayer dollars to brainwash Americans with propaganda.

It was a legal guarantee that the machinery of the state could not be weaponized against the people it was meant to serve.

For decades, the Smith–Mundt Act was a shield that ensured the federal government could not flood domestic media with psychological warfare and narrative control.

It meant that when propaganda operations were carried out abroad — in Cold War theaters or against hostile regimes — those same manipulations were barred from reaching the American family, the American living room, and the American mind.

It was imperfect, but it was a line in the sand.

And for more than 60 years, that line held.

TREASONOUS OBAMA’S REPEAL: THE DAY PROPAGANDA WAS LEGALIZED AT HOME

On December 29, 2012, in one of the darkest moments of his presidency, Kenyan-born Barack Obama signed the National Defense Authorization Act, a bill that most Americans believed was routine.

Hidden inside was Section 1078, a surgical strike against the Smith–Mundt Act.

With the stroke of a pen, Obama repealed protections that had stood since 1948 and legalized government propaganda against American citizens.

This was not an accident. This was not oversight.

It was a deliberate decision by a fraudulent president who had already proven his contempt for transparency, accountability, and truth.

By removing the barrier, Obama opened the floodgates for taxpayer-funded disinformation campaigns.

He authorized the full weaponization of the media landscape — a covert partnership between the government and its loyal amplifiers in mainstream outlets.

The result was predictable: every major crisis, every election cycle, every public debate since 2012 has been poisoned by narratives crafted in Washington and parroted by networks, newspapers, and tech platforms.

What once would have been illegal psychological operations on foreign soil were suddenly being deployed against American citizens.

Obama didn’t just betray his oath — he declared war on the American mind.

THE OBAMA LEGACY: DECEPTION AS POLICY

The repeal of Smith–Mundt in 2012 is Obama’s true legacy. Not hope. Not change.

Deception. From that moment on, propaganda was no longer an external threat — it was an internal weapon.

Think of what followed:

Coordinated narratives about open borders are sold as “compassion.”

Economic manipulation disguised as “recovery.”

Endless wars justified through manufactured consent.

Pandemic fear campaigns are designed to strip freedoms while claiming to “save lives.”

The media hit jobs against President Trump and his supporters, amplified with taxpayer dollars.

All of it rests on the foundation Obama laid when he authorized propaganda inside the United States.

Obama transformed the federal government into a disinformation superpower — and every American family paid the price.

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S REVERSAL: THE SHIELD RETURNS TO THE PEOPLE

Now, in 2025, President Donald J. Trump has drawn the line once again.

In a direct strike against Obama’s legacy, President Trump has announced that the Smith–Mundt Act will be reinstated, this time under a new banner:

“The Charlie Kirk Act.”

This isn’t just a symbolic move. It is the restoration of a shield that was violently torn down by Obama.

President Trump is telling the American people: your government will no longer be allowed to manipulate you, lie to you, or gaslight you using your own money.

The “Charlie Kirk Act” represents not only the rebirth of Smith–Mundt but the institutionalization of a new principle: transparency over deception, truth over narrative, people over propaganda.

For the first time in more than a decade, the federal government will be placed back inside its proper boundaries, forbidden from running psy-ops against its own citizens.

WHY THIS MATTERS: THE SURVIVAL OF FREEDOM ITSELF

Propaganda is not harmless. It is a weapon. It shapes elections, it silences dissent, it fabricates consent.

When government propaganda was legalized in 2012, it became possible for entire generations to be raised under state-crafted illusions, taught to accept lies as truth and tyranny as freedom.

Reinstating Smith–Mundt through the Charlie Kirk Act slams the door on this dark age. It means no more taxpayer-funded lies packaged as “public health announcements.”

No more media scripts written by bureaucrats and parroted by anchors.

No more secret campaigns to demonize political opponents.

This is not about partisanship. This is about survival. A free nation cannot coexist with a propaganda state.

President Trump knows it. Obama ignored it. The people demand it.

OBAMA EXPOSED, HISTORY REWRITTEN

For years, media historians will try to spin Obama’s repeal of Smith–Mundt as a technical adjustment, a modernization. That is a lie.

The truth is simple: Obama deliberately legalized propaganda at home.

He turned the American government into a weapon against its own citizens.

He betrayed the firewall that protected freedom of thought.

By restoring Smith–Mundt, Trump is not only fixing a policy — he is writing the verdict.

Obama will be remembered as the president who lied to the American people, and President Donald Trump as the president who ended the lie.

FINAL CHAPTER — THE PEOPLE DEMAND, PRESIDENT TRUMP DELIVERS

This is why President Trump was elected. Not to play the swamp’s game, not to compromise with deceivers, but to tear down their machinery and return power to the people.

For more than a decade, Americans have been drowning in taxpayer-funded propaganda — from pandemic psy-ops to border disinformation, from media cover-ups to orchestrated cultural revolutions.

Today, that era ends.

President Trump has promised that Smith–Mundt will be restored, reborn as the Charlie Kirk Act. A new shield for a new generation.

This is the Charlie Kirk Act. And it’s about protecting the American people.

Obama built the propaganda empire.

President Trump is burning it to the ground.

And the people — at long last — are free.

READ MORE:

Vladimir Putin Releases 1,400-Page Report Proving Obama Fabricated Russiagate to Cover Up Pizzagate

CIA Insider Exposes Obama Plot to Unleash Thousands of ISIS Soldiers in U.S.

Attorney General Pam Bondi Orders Grand Jury Probe of Obama Officials Over Trump-Russia 2016 Collusion Investigation

INSIDIOUS OBAMA tried to turn America into COMMUNIST HELL and now he’s going to be tried for TREASON

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump has expressed support for reinstating restrictions from the original Smith-Mundt Act through a proposed bill called the “Charlie Kirk Act,” which aims to prohibit the U.S. government from disseminating propaganda materials domestically.

This move is framed by supporters as reversing changes made during the Obama administration and ending what they describe as government-funded deception targeted at American citizens.

The U.S. Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948, commonly known as the Smith-Mundt Act, was enacted during the Cold War to promote U.S. interests abroad through programs like Voice of America.

It explicitly banned the domestic dissemination of materials produced by the U.S. government for foreign audiences, to prevent the government from influencing its own citizens with propaganda.

Contrary to some viral claims, the act never regulated private news broadcasters or held them accountable for “lying”—it only applied to government-sponsored content.

In 2012, the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act was passed with bipartisan support and signed into law by President Obama as part of the 2013 National Defense Authorization Act.

This amendment lifted the domestic ban, allowing U.S.-produced foreign broadcasting materials (from outlets like Voice of America or Radio Free Europe) to be made available within the U.S. upon request from media or the public.

The bill is named in honor of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, who was assassinated on September 12, 2025, at Utah Valley University by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

Recent discussions tie the bill to ongoing events, such as attacks on ICE facilities and media coverage of political violence, with calls for swift action to hold media outlets accountable.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.