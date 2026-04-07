By JAMIE BULLEN & ADAM POGRUND

April 8, 2026

President Donald Trump has threatened to ‘obliterate’ Iran by destroying all of its bridges and power plants in just four hours tomorrow night.

He said ‘very little is off limits’, adding: ‘We have a plan because of the power of our military. Every bridge in Iran will be decimated by tomorrow night.

‘Every power plant will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again, I mean complete demolition. It will happen over a period of four hours if we want it to.’

He added: ‘We don’t want that to happen. We may even get involved with them rebuild their nation. If that’s the case, the last thing we want to do is start with power plants which are among the most expensive thing - and bridges.’

President Trump has given Tehran a deadline of 20:00 ET tomorrow night (01:00 BST Wednesday) to make a deal with the US or face ‘living in hell’.

The president also vowed to find the ‘sick person’ who ‘leaked’ details of the ‘very historic’ US rescue mission of a downed airman in Iran.

Speaking at a press conference at the White House, he said his administration is looking ‘very hard’ to find the person responsible for the leak.

President Trump said this is a matter of ‘national security’ before warning the reporter they will be imprisoned if they don’t reveal who gave them information.

‘They put the mission at great risk,’ President Trump said.

Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

Iran has formally objected to a ceasefire proposal put forward by Pakistan, Iranian state media is reporting.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reports Iran wants a permanent end to the war instead.

According to the IRNA, Iran has called for an end to hostilities in the region, new protocols regarding passage through the Strait of Hormuz and sanctions to be lifted.

It comes after Pakistan put together a framework to end hostilities and exchanged it with Iran and the US overnight.

The proposal includes an immediate ceasefire followed by an agreement to permanently end the war.

All the Iranian Power Plants in President Trump’s crosshairs

President Trump has issued a new threat to Iran, promising to ‘blow everything up and take over the oil’ if the country does not make a deal with the US soon.

During a phone call with Fox News’ chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst on Sunday morning, President Trump told him he is considering taking far more drastic measures.

‘If they don’t reach a deal - and soon - I’m considering blowing everything up and taking control of the oil,’ President Trump said, according to Yingst.

President Trump’s latest threat comes just hours after he issued a foul-mouthed ran on social media, bizarrely ending the post with the phrase: ‘Praise be to Allah.’

He wrote in a Truth Social post early on Easter Sunday morning: ‘Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran.

‘There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F***in’ Strait, you crazy b*****ds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.’

The commander-in-chief said Iran has until Tuesday at 8pm to accept the offer, he shared to Truth Social on Sunday afternoon.

President Trump Threatens ‘Four-Hour Obliteration’ of Iran

President Trump has threatened to ‘obliterate’ Iran by destroying all of its bridges and power plants in just four hours tomorrow night.

He said ‘very little is off limits’, adding: ‘We have a plan because of the power of our military. Every bridge in Iran will be decimated by tomorrow night.

President Trump Reiterates Threat to Send Iran ‘Back to the Stone Ages’

The president said Iran will have ‘no bridges’ left if the regime does not agree to a deal before tomorrow’s deadline.

‘They’re going to have no bridges. They’re going to have no power plants. Stone Ages, yeah,’ he replies after being asked about his threat to return the country ‘back to the Stone Ages’.

President Trump also said he would rather the Kurds stay away than help.

Earlier, he said Kurdish groups kept weapons the US had wanted to hand over to anti-government protesters inside Iran.

US Should Charge Rolls for Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz, says President Trump

Asked if he would be willing to end the war with Iran charging tolls for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, President Trump said:

‘What about us charging tolls?

‘I’d rather do that than let them have them. Why shouldn’t we. We are the winner. We won. They are militarily defeated.’

President Trump Hits Out at UK, Germany & NATO

President Trump said NATO’s failure to unconditionally support the US in the war with Iran has left a ‘mark’ that ‘will never disappear in my mind’.

He added: ‘Now all of a sudden they want to send weapons’.

The president claimed the UK offered to send ‘two old broken aircraft carriers’ only after the US had ‘won’ against Iran.

‘I said we don’t even need them,’ President Trump added, before claiming British ships ‘barely work’.

He also hit out at Germany for their failure to join the offensive mission.

President Trump said: ‘How about Germany telling us it’s not their war. They wanted me to tell them everything about it.

‘If I told them they would have leaked it and we wouldn’t have been anywhere near as successful.’

President Trump Says He has ‘Best Plan of All’ as he Claims Up to 45,000 Protesters Slaughtered by Iran

President Trump has claimed that Iran has executed up to 45,000 anti-regime protesters since the nationwide demonstrations against the government in January.

President Trump added: ‘We can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.

‘We have had regime change. We are dealing with better people, sharper, smarter people.

‘But we didn’t do this for regime change.’

He also attacked critics who accused him of not having a plan.

‘I have the best plan of all but I won’t tell you what it is.’

Hegseth Says Tonight Will See the ‘Largest Number of Strikes Since Day One’ of the War

War Secretary Pete Hegseth has said tonight will see the ‘largest number of strikes since day one’ of the war on Iran.

The Secretary of War said tomorrow will see ‘even more’.

‘God is Good’, Downed Airman Said in First Message to the US While Stuck in Iran

Hegseth has revealed the downed airman, who was missing in Iran after his F-15 jet was downed, managed to contact the US military after a day on the run.

His first message simply said: ‘God is good’.

Speaking about the mission, Hegseth added: ‘None of this would have been possible without the courageous leadership and iron clad determination of President Trump.

‘The first of the two missions was an audacious daytime thunder run authorized in less than two hours - and it was authorized in the middle of the night. It was authorized immediately without hesitation, audaciously.’

READ MORE:

President Trump Vows to Bomb Iran into a Living HELL in Expletive-laden Easter Sunday Threat that he Ends with ‘Praise be to Allah’

President Trump Vows to ‘Rain All Hell’ on Iran if Strait of Hormuz Isn’t Open Within 48 Hours & Demands Regime Make a Deal

President Trump gives Iran 48-hour Ultimatum to Reopen Strait of Hormuz or Face Strikes on Power Plants

President Trump Warns ‘We Haven’t Won Enough’ as Massive Strikes Rock Iran – after Saying War was ‘Pretty Much Complete’

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump has repeatedly warned that the U.S. has a detailed plan to destroy every bridge and every power plant in Iran in a four-hour operation if Iran does not meet his demands—specifically, to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping traffic and reach a broader deal.

He has described the timeline as “complete demolition by 12 o’clock tomorrow night” (midnight local/U.S. time on April 8), with strikes that would leave power plants “burning, exploding and never to be used again.”

This escalation stems from Iran’s closure (or severe restriction) of the Strait of Hormuz — a critical chokepoint carrying about one-fifth of global oil — amid ongoing regional conflict involving Israel, the U.S., and Iran-backed groups.

This is a high-stakes standoff with massive potential consequences for energy markets, regional stability, and civilian populations in Iran.

Developments could change rapidly in the next 24–48 hours.

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